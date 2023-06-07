Who are the most underrated shooters in the 2023 NBA Draft? Taking a close look at Jett Howard, Jordan Hawkins, Terquavion Smith, and more

Underrated shooters are in high numbers for the 2023 NBA draft. The NBA game has been changing, emphasizing the importance of a team's ability to shoot 3-pointers. The Miami Heat demonstrated this during their journey to this year's Finals. The Golden State Warriors, led by superstar Steph Curry, have helped flip the NBA towards a more perimeter-centric game.

The 2023 NBA draft has a lot of talented shooters, but some are not getting the recognition they deserve. Here are the top five underrated shooters in the draft:

5. Jett Howard: the lone freshman

As a freshman, Jett Howard shot a robust 7.3 threes per game last year. Despite the high volume of looks from deep, the Big Ten All-Freshman honoree hit at a 37% clip and scored 14.2 points per game. Howard was indeed the deep ball specialist for the Michigan Wolverines, taking more than double the amount of the next-highest player on the team.

Howard had some big-time showing last season, including a 34-point effort against Iowa, where he canned seven of his 13 shot attempts from deep. He also hit an uber-efficient 5-of-7 from downtown in a road game against Penn State in late January. Howard had his fair share of stinkers, but as a true freshman, he held his own and can continue to develop as a shooter.

4. Ben Sheppard: Belmont star

Ben Sheppard is the only mid-major player on this list, yet might be the most underrated shooter in the 2023 NBA draft. The senior earned All-MVC honors last season, scoring 18.8 points per game on a 48/42/68 shooting slash line. Efficiency was the key for Sheppard, evident by hitting at a 42% clip from deep.

Sheppard had a January to remember, hitting 24-of-55 (44%) from downtown while leading Belmont to a 7-2 record. He also hit four threes against Indiana State in the conference tourney, although Belmont lost 94-91. Sheppard is a high-volume scorer, but he does it so efficiently that he warrants to hear his name called at some point during the NBA draft.

3. Seth Lundy: spot-up sniper

Seth Lundy is one of the most underrated shooters in the 2023 NBA draft. The forward enjoyed a fantastic senior season last year, scoring a career-best 14.2 points per game on 40% from deep. Lundy, alongside fellow senior Andrew Funk, provided the Penn State Nittany Lions with one of the nation's most efficient and effective 3-point shooting duos.

Lundy scored north of 15 points in his team's four games in the Big Ten tourney. He dropped three triples on 19 points in the finale against Purdue. He also hit a pair of threes in each of Penn State's March Madness games. Lundy offers high-end shooting ability to any team willing to take him in the NBA draft. He is one of the most elite underrated shooters available this draft.

2. Terquavion Smith: elite shotmaker

Smith is one of the best bucket-getters in the draft, yet one of the most underrated shooters. The All-ACC guard was a human highlight reel last season, scoring 17.9 points per game for the NC State Wolfpack. His 34% 3-point shooting percentage doesn't jump off the page, but the number of tough triples he hit does.

Smith thrived on offense, especially when hitting tough shots against solid competition. He can contort his body and hit low-percentage shots anywhere on the court. Smith offers unique playmaking ability but can transition into a spot-up shooter at the next level.

1. Jordan Hawkins: the best amongst the underrated shooters

The UConn sharpshooter is the real deal. Hawkins has a silky, smooth release and a repetitive, short shooting motion that readily translates into the NBA. The NCAA champion shot 38% from deep last season, slightly increased from the 33% he shot the year prior. More impressive was the fact that Hawkins more than doubled his 3-point attempts (3.0 to 7.6) while increasing his efficiency.

Hawkins also had a monster March Madness, hitting 50% from downtown. He hit six triples in their blowout win against Gonzaga in the Elite 8. He is one of the best-underrated shooters in the draft.

