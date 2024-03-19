Who are Wagner vs Howard basketball announcers today on TruTV? All we know about First Four March Madness game's coverage team

The No. 16 seed Howard Bison (18-16) play the Wagner Seahawks (16-15) in a First Four clash that opens the 2024 March Madness Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be played at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Who are the Wagner vs. Howard basketball game announcers today?

Spero Dedes is scheduled to make the play-by-play commentary, Jim Spanarkel the color commentary and John Rothstein the sideline reporting for TruTV's transmission of the First Four matchup.

The 45-year-old Dedes has been a broadcaster since 2001 and is currently employed by CBS Sports and Turner Sports. He calls NFL and college basketball games for CBS Sports and NBA for Turner Sports.

Spanarkel, for his part, was a college basketball player with the Duke Blue Devils in the 1970s. He was a Consensus All-American, twice a First Team All-ACC selection, once a Second Team All-ACC selection and was awarded the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1976.

He played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Spanarkel has 30 years of experience as an analyst for several major networks and currently works for CBS Sports.

What time is the Wagner vs. Howard game today?

The game is set to start today at 6:40 p.m. ET at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast on TruTV.

Both schools come from winning their respective conference tournaments and will be fighting for the chance of entering the main March Madness bracket.

What to expect in the Wagner vs. Howard game today?

Wagner vs. Howard spread: Howard -3

Wagner vs. Howard over/under: 128 points

Wagner vs. Howard money line: Howard -166, Wagner +139

Wagner: 14-14-1 against the spread this season

Howard: 12-18-2 against the spread this season

These are the odds for the game, according to SportsLine.

The Bison went 9-5 in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play, ending third in the league's standings. They won their four MEAC tournament games, beating Delaware State to win the title for the second straight year.

The Seahawks, for their part, had a bad year in season play, with a record of 7-9 in the Northeast Conference that saw them go sixth in the standings of a conference of nine. They rallied to win the conference tournament, surprisingly beating No. 1 seed Central Connecticut in the semifinals and Merrimack in the final.