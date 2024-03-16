Why did AJ Storr transfer? Exploring potential reasons behind Wisconsin guard's move

Wisconsin Badgers guard AJ Storr's men's basketball team has been fairly consistent this season.

On Friday, Storr scored a season high 30 points as the Badgers beat the Northwestern Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten championship to set up a semifinal clash against the Purdue Boilermakers.

However, Wisconsin is not the first college basketball program that Storr has been on. SO, which program was it, and why did he transfer from there to the Badgers?

Why did AJ Storr transfer?

For his freshman season last year, AJ Storr was part of the St John's basketball team.

There, Storr played 33 games for the Red Storm and scored 292 points during the season, an average of 8.8 points a game, getting voted to the Big East Freshman team of the year.

However, his performances could not help the Red Storm in their quest for a place in the NCAA tournament. They ended the regular season with a in-confrence record of 7-13 and made the second round of the Big East Tournament before losing to Marquette.

At the end of the season, coach Mike Williams was fired and was replaced by former Louisville Cardinals coach Ric Pitino, who planned to reshape the team, and Storr's role would have been limited.

That, alongside the 30-day transfer portal period the NCAA gives players of teams with a coaching change, gave Storr a reason to leave St John's to find a program where they can not only use his talents but also allow him to develop as a player.

That's why he transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers for the 2023-24 season, but has it worked out so far?

How AJ Storr and the Wisconsin Badgers have fared this season

This season, Storr has played 33 games for the Badgers, scoring 548 points and doubled his average points per game to 16.6. He's also playing more minutes than he did at St John's.

The move to Wisconsin has helped the Badgers to an 11-win season. Storr's effort on Friday night put them one game away from the Big Ten championship game. They are almost certain to reach the NCAA tournament due to the teams playing this season.

