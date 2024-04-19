Why did AJ Storr transfer to Kansas? Exploring potential reasons behind Big Ten star's move

AJ Storr has transferred to Kansas. He was the leading scorer for the Wisconsin Badgers and was named second-team all-Big Ten honors last season but transferred to Kansas to be a part of a prestigous program.

Despite his success at Wisconsin, Storr announced that he will enter the transfer portal and ended up landing with Kansas.

Why did AJ Storr transfer to Kansas?

AJ Storr said that he transferred to Kansas to be a part of the tradition and culture of Kansas basketball.

The Wildcats have one of the most prestigious basketball programs in the country, and Storr said that it played a key role in his decision.

"With great excitement and humility, I announce my commitment to the University of Kansas Basketball program. Joining the Jayhawks is a dream realized, and I'm incredibly honored for this opportunity to be a part of the tradition and culture of Kansas Basketball. Agtg," Storr wrote.

Storr will also have a better chance of winning a national championship at Kansas than Wisconsin as well.

AJ Storr college stats

AJ Storr will be playing for his third college team in three years as he began his college career at St. John's.

After one season at St. John's, Storr transferred to Wisconsin. At St. John's, Storr played in 33 games, starting 17, and averaged 8.8 points and 1.9 rebounds. He was great at Wisconsin in his sophomore season, averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.6 steals.

With the Badgers, he was Wisconsin's top player. Coch Greg Gard said:

“He may be our most improved player from October until this day,” head coach Greg Gard said. “There were points in October I didn't know if he could start for us just because he was missing a lot of intangible things and understanding of how we needed to play and how we wanted to play to be successful.

“But he's really been awesome to coach. He's listened. He's embraced coaching, and he's obviously added an offensive punch to us that we didn't have previously. Really with identifying him, we knew he was originally from the Rockford area, so there was a chance for him to come back closer to home to play, and that's really the premise behind us reaching out for the most part.

“He had athletic ability that does things you can't teach, but there was a lot of things, probably more than I anticipated, that he had to pick up and learn and grow from, and he's done a good job of that.”

Storr will resume his college career at Kanas as he looks to boost his draft stock.

