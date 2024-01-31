Why is Angel Reese called Bayou Barbie? Take a closer look at the LSU forward's nickname 

Angel Reese has become one of the icons of the LSU Lady Tigers after transferring from Maryland in 2022. Under head coach Kim Mulkey, she has achieved new heights, winning the NCAA women's national title, being named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player, and earning First Team All-SEC and Unanimous First Team All-American selections.

She earned the cutest of nicknames from LSU fans, who started calling her the "Bayou Barbie". The moniker stems from the geographical location of the Baton Rogue school and Reese's sense of fashion.

She explained last year to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition the origin of her nickname:

“The name Bayou Barbie came from a fan in Baton Rouge. She just called me the Bayou Barbie, and my mom heard it and we just ran with it, I mean, it kind of fits me. I’m in Baton Rouge, which is the bayou, and then the Barbie part is my nails, lashes, hair [which are] always done on the court, so yeah, it went together."

Angel Reese even divulged that she was working on trademarking the moniker and that she expected to use her brand to the fullest extent:

“I want to do a lash line and I want to do an edge control line. I’m trying to figure out which direction I’m going to go in, because it could be many different directions and different companies have reached out, [I’m] just trying to find the right thing that fits me the most.”

Angel Reese's 2023-2024 season by the numbers

The LSU forward is currently averaging 19.6 points (28th in the nation), 12.2 rebounds (2nd in the nation), and 2.2 assists per game. Her field goal percentage currently stands at 49.6%.

While her numbers are really good, they are a drop from last year's when she had 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game.

Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers are currently ranked No. 9 in the nation, and come off two straight defeats to No. 1 South Carolina and then to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They'll face the Florida Gators on Sunday.