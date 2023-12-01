Why did Bronny James have cardiac arrest? Exploring LeBron James' son's probable causes of cardiac arrest estimated by doctors

USC Trojans freshman Bronny James has not been able to step on the court for the program after suffering a cardiac arrest on July 24. He lost consciousness and was revived at the time, and after four months he is finally getting cleared to return to the court.

But what caused the cardiac arrest? Today, we are going to dive into some potential explanations.

What are some potential situations that could have caused Bronny James' cardiac arrest?

It is important to understand that these are all potential reasons as we have not seen any medical reports of Bronny James, nor have they been disclosed to the public. These are just going to be general discussions of what can cause cardiac arrest.

Unoxygenated blood

The New York Post had a phone interview with Dr. Peter Schulman, a UConn Health cardiologist for more than 40 years, discussing some of the reasons that could have caused the ailment.

One of the potential causes is the heart of Bronny James' heart is supplying unoxygenated blood instead of oxygenated blood throughout his body, causing cardiac arrest.

“That causes a big problem, and that can be fixed relatively easily. There are a number of conditions that a cardiologist can envision being relatively easily treatable, maybe with a procedure or with some quick surgery. Or with some quick medication adjustments.” H/T New York Post

This is something that could cause serious problems but also has the chance to be treatable. Without viewing any medical records, that sounds like something that is likely to happen with how quickly he has been able to be cleared after suffering the cardiac arrest.

Missing a coronary artery

This is another potential cause for Bronny James' cardiac arrest. This happened to Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer "Pistol" Pete Maravich as he did not have a coronary artery on a side of his heart, making the blood flow more difficult as the heart has to work harder to maintain function.

Overall, unless we see the medical records of Bronny James or the James family releases the information, we are going to have to go off speculation and inference.

It is also possible there is a completely different cause for the issue but we may never know the exact answer.