Why Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest? Exploring reasons behind LeBron James' son's life-threatening illness

On July 24, 2023, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC Trojans practice in Los Angeles, California. James collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital. He underwent surgery to address a congenital heart issue.

Bronny James' recent return against Long Beach State in December, signifying a pretty quick and successful recovery, is nothing short of a miracle.

Last year, a statement by a spokesperson for the James family explained the condition as follows:

"Is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated... We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, we will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

When did Bronny James return to action? Exploring James' return

Since the incident, James' condition has been successfully addressed through surgery and the collegiate athlete has been able to return to action with his school. An 84-79 defeat to Long Beach State on December 10 marked his return to the courts, with him scoring four points and recording two assists and three rebounds.

Bronny James 2023-2024 stats: A quick overview

After coming back to action on December 10, Bronny James has averaged 5.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. His field goal percentage has been 38.1%. His best game since returning was a January 17 outing against the Arizona Wildcats, where he scored 11 points, netted six assists, and recorded five rebounds. The game was an 82-67 defeat for the Trojans.

Against Oregon State on December 30th he also had a commendable performance, scoring 15 points, with three assists and a rebound in 20 minutes. The game also ended in defeat, with the Beavers coming out on top 86-70.