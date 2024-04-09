Why did Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders leave Colorado? Exploring potential reasons behind transfer portal move

Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders took to Instagram on Monday to announce her decision to leave Colorado. She will enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Buffaloes.

In her post, Sanders, who has three years of college eligibility remaining, penned a heartfelt message to Colorado.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my creator for allowing me to have this platform with amazing experiences. I want to thank my coaches and the university for accepting me to be a part of the family," Shelomi wrote.

"My time at Colorado has been a treat with amazing experiences along the way. With intentional consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of college eligibility left."

Although Shelomi didn't mention the exact reason for leaving Colorado, the lack of regular first-team action might have pursued her decision to enter the transfer portal.

Shelomi's mother Pilar dropped a comment on her post which read:

"YOU GOTTA PUT YOU FIRST BABY!"

Image via Shelomi Sanders' Instagram

Another potential reason behind Shelomi's decision to enter the transfer portal could be to take the spotlight away from her family. Since her father Deion is coaching the Colorado football team and her brothers Shedeur and Shilo are also part of it, the basketball player might want to make a name for herself in a different program.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see where Shelomi Sanders plays next season.

A look at Shelomi Sanders' stats during the 2023-24 college basketball season

Colorado Buffaloes star Shelomi Sanders

In her freshman year with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shelomi Sanders was used as a deep bench player. She made just five appearances for the team across 12 minutes during the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Shelomi scored three points, three rebounds, and one steal at Colorado, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. She made just one of four 3-pointers. Her only score came against the Air Force Falcons.

Colorado finished the regular season with a 21-8 record (11-7 in the conference). The Buffaloes reached the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament after beating Oregon, but they were eliminated from the competition by Oregon State in the quarterfinals.

Colorado was given a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The program beat Drake and Kansas State in the two opening rounds of March Madness. However, the Buffaloes crashed out of the postseason following an 89-68 loss against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the Sweet 16.