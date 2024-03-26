Why did DJ Wagner go to Camden? Exploring Kentucky star's career path

DJ Wagner is one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. The Kentucky guard was a consensus five-star prospect out of high school. The 18-year-old ended his freshman season with an average of 9.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Let's take a quick dive into Wagner’s career path below.

Why did DJ Wagner go to Camden?

DJ Wagner attended Camden High School, carrying on a three-generation tradition.

Milt Wagner, his grandfather, attended the school in the late 1970s and played under coach Clarence Turner. He went on to play college basketball at Louisville before making his NBA debut.

Similarly, DJ’s father, Dajuan Wagner, also attended Camden High School from 1997 to 2000. While at Camden, Dajuan won the ESPN Sophomore of the Year Award. He chose not to follow in his father’s footsteps in college and enrolled in Memphis as opposed to his father’s alma mater, Louisville.

DJ, born in East Greenwich, New Jersey, continued his family’s legacy at Camden when he played his first game for the school in Dec. 2019. He scored 15 points in his memorable career debut in front of the home fans. Under the guidance of coach Rick Brunson, he led the team to 25 straight wins before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions abruptly ended the season.

Nevertheless, he was named the New Jersey Boys Basketball Team of the Year by NJ.com. In Jan. 2023, he reached another milestone by becoming the first third-generation McDonald's All-American, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

However, like his father did, DJ made his own path when it was time for college.

Despite his interest in Louisville, where his grandfather works, DJ committed to Kentucky and entered in June 2023 with great expectations. DJ is a member of Kentucky's highly-rated 2023 recruiting class, which also features Reed Sheppard.

There were high expectations that DJ might enter the NBA draft after his freshman season and become the first third-generation NBA player. While the likelihood of this is still high, DJ has not declared his intention to enter the draft. Therefore, he may well be returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season.

