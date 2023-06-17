Why G.G. Jackson is the most divisive prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft: A closer glimpse at the South Carolina big man

The 2023 NBA Draft is loaded with talent, but there is arguably one player who stands out for his potential and his uncertainty: G.G. Jackson.

Jackson is a mystery wrapped in an enigma. He’s the youngest and most intriguing prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, but also the most polarizing and unpredictable.

The 6-foot-9 forward from South Carolina has everything you want in a modern NBA player: size, athleticism, skill, versatility and confidence. He can play and guard multiple positions, shoot from anywhere, create his own offense and dominate games with his talent.

He was the No. 1 recruit in the country before he skipped a year of high school to join the Gamecocks, where he averaged 15.4 points per game and made the SEC All-Freshman team.

GG Jackson showcased his athleticism, ball handling and upside as a shotmaker in his Pro Day at the 2023 #NBACombine

But Jackson also has everything you don’t want in a potential franchise player: inconsistency, inefficiency, immaturity and inexperience. He shot poorly from the field and from inside the arc, turned the ball over more than he assisted, played lackluster defense and led his team to a losing record and no postseason appearance.

He also had a meltdown on Instagram Live after a loss to Arkansas in February, cursing out his coaches and teammates and questioning his decision to go to college.

G.G. Jackson’s draft stock has been a roller coaster ride since he declared for the draft on March 24. He was once projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft before he reclassified, but now he could go anywhere from the top five to the late teens in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Can G.G. Jackson overcome his flaws and become a star in the NBA?

Gregory G.G. Jackson of South Carolina

Some teams are enamored with Jackson’s upside and potential, believing that he can become a star if he develops his game and matures as a person. He has a rare combination of physical tools and natural abilities that few players his age possess.

He has a smooth jumper, a quick first step and a fearless attitude. He also has a nearly 7-foot wingspan and a 37-inch vertical that give him an edge on both ends of the floor.

However, some teams are scared of Jackson’s downside and risk, fearing that he could become a bust if he doesn’t improve his weaknesses and adjust to the NBA level.

He certainly has a lot of flaws and gaps in his game that need to be addressed or overcome before he can contribute to winning basketball.

G.G. Jackson’s Instagram Live meltdown has not gone unnoticed by NBA scouts. They are concerned about his ability to handle pressure and criticism.

"Some of that is him being 18 years old and not having the proper support around him to tell him what is and isn't allowed," one scout said. "Some of it is also maturity.

"At the end of the day, the kid is 18 years old and won't turn 19 until December and that is always a convenient excuse for him but you also are afraid if he is more immature than a typical 18-year-old kid is."

G.G. Jackson is a high-risk, high-reward prospect who could either become a star or a bust in the NBA. He has a lot of potential but also a lot of question marks.

He will need to find the right fit with a team that can develop him properly and utilize him effectively.

