Why was Hunter Dickinson suspended? Looking at Kansas center's recent flagrant foul

Kansas superstar center Hunter Dickinson has been suspended after his recent flagrant foul against the Kansas City Roos. According to reports, Dickinson is now set to miss the Jayhawks' next three games as part of the punishment.

Dickinson was able to complete the game, as it was only a Flagrant 1, and finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The foul happened shortly before half time, as the Jayhawks were leading 44-30.

While going up for an offensive rebound, the Kansas center bullied Kansas City forward Jeff Ngandu, throwing him to the floor. Dickinson then tried to stand over Ngandu and trash talk him before referees intervened.

Hunter Dickinson has a history of "dirty fouls"

This is not the first time the 23-year-old has been spotted committing a hard foul like he did against the Roos. Hunter Dickinson was under fire for elbowing an opponent back when he was still at Michigan. The incident happened when Michigan played Virginia back in 2022.

Dickinson was engaged in a post up on offense against Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick, when he appeared to elbow Shedrick in the face, which left him bleeding. Ironically, the foul was called on Shedrick and Dickinson ended up shooting free throws.

In another incident, Michigan played Wisconsin last season. On a pick-and-roll, Dickinson pushed a Wisconsin defender to the ground and then stepped on him while trying to get a rebound. This came after Dickinson had called Wisconsin "scumbags", adding fuel to the fire.

How has Hunter Dickinson's career shaped out so far?

A four-star recruit from the 2020 recruiting class, Hunter Dickinson started off his college career at Michigan playing 26 MPG. The center averaged 14.1 PPG and 7.4 RPG in his freshman season, winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award and a spot in the First-Team All Big Ten.

This year, he recorded a career-high in points per game, averaging 18.6 PPG and 8.6 RPG. Dickinson was named on the Big Ten All-Defensive team. As Michigan struggled to put together wins, not making much progress when March came around, Dickinson announced he would be entering the transfer portal in 2023.

Dickinson is now the starting center for Kansas and has made significant improvement in his stats, averaging 20.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and two assists per game.