Why is Jim Nantz not calling the 2024 March Madness games? Replacement for veteran NCAAB announcer explored

Jim Nantz has established himself as a staple of March Madness. His voice has become synonymous with the postseason competition and his favorite catchphrase “Hello, friends” is what many fans anticipate hearing in the NCAA Tournament broadcast. However, the voice of Jim Nantz has been absent from the competition this year and that has been highly noticeable by fans.

Why is Jim Nantz not calling the 2024 March Madness games?

Jim Nantz is absent from the 2024 March Madness broadcasting crew because he has decided to end his time in the competition. He made it known the 2023 NCAA Tournament would be his last, allowing him to prioritize his family and other commitments in his career.

"I’ve loved it, and it has been so much fun," Nantz said to the Associated Press in 2023. "Something had to go, though. You’re never going to walk away from the NFL — it’s too big — and golf is deep in my heart. It’s been an amazing ride and a glorious part of my life."

Nantz assumed the role of the lead announcer for CBS' coverage of the NCAA Tournament in 1991, becoming the primary play-by-play commentator who called every Final Four since then.

However, it's important to note that Nantz did not retire from broadcasting altogether following the NCAA Tournament. The veteran continues to call The Masters and serves as the lead play-by-play commentator for CBS' NFL coverage alongside Tony Romo.

"I'm not retiring," Nantz said during the 2023 Final Four. "I've still got about 40 weeks a year to cover the NFL, the Super Bowl and golf for another dozen years or so."

Nantz called the Super Bowl LVIX game between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in February alongside Romo.

Who's stepping in for Jim Nantz?

Stepping into Nantz's role as the lead play-by-play announcer for CBS is Ian Eagle. He will be calling all rounds of the NCAA Tournament, including the 2024 Final Four, alongside Bill Raftery and Jim Hill, with Tracy Wolfson continuing her role as the lead sideline reporter.