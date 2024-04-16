Why did John Calipari leave Kentucky? Former Wildcats coach speaks about his transition to Arkansas

The University of Arkansas basketball program seems to have breathed fresh air, as John Calipari stepped in to lead a school that seemed to be in college hoops' oblivion. He was hired last week to coach the Razorbacks, leaving fellow Southeastern Conference school Kentucky after more than two decades at the helm.

In a short video he tweeted on Tuesday (Apr. 9), Calipari opened up about the main reason that drove him away from the school that saw him get crowned national champion in 2012.

"This program probably needs to hear another voice," Calipari said. "That the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program ... We’ve loved it here. But we think it’s time for us to step away, and step away completely from the program.”

Although success was the mainstay of his tenure at Kentucky, in reality, the program has grown stagnant over the last few years. The Wildcats haven't reached the Final Four since 2015, almost a decade ago, and last won the SEC Tournament in 2018 before the pandemic.

John Calipari's task at Arkansas: Turning around the ship

Now at Arkansas, John Calipari faces the task of turning around a program that seemed to be on the right track up until 2022-23 but imploded in 2023-24. Arkansas made Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022 and a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2023. However, the Razorbacks haven't made the Final Four since 1995, when they finished as the runner-up. In 1994 Arkansas won its only national title.

Here is what he said when asked about the culture he wanted to instill in players at Arkansas:

"If you’re not into basketball, you won’t come here. If you’re smoking, clubbing, drinking, chasing. This is about being at a place that has zeroed in on a culture that creates professional habits, and that includes academically."

