Why did Kyle Filipowski not go to the NBA? Exploring the Duke star’s decision to return to college

A part of a veritable history of elite college hoops stars (who eventually become pros), Duke University star center Kyle Filipowski was one of the names to watch in the upcoming NBA Draft. But by April of last year, the sophomore slotman announced he'll be returning to the Blue Devils for the 2023-2024 season.

Since then, Filipowski has continued to be the top scorer for Duke, currently averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on an efficient 51 percent FG shooting. His contributions have helped lead his team to the top half of the ACC with a 13-4 record, just behind Florida State, NC State, and UNC at the time of this writing.

But why did Kyle Filipowski withdraw from the draft? That question will be answered here.

Why did Kyle Filipowski not go to the NBA?

Filipowski himself may have already revealed his main reasons to skip the NBA this season and return to the Blue Devils. He posted this video on X announcing his decision, and it's easy to find out what made him stay:

As one could see, Filipowski basically said that he wants to help Duke men's basketball return to their glory days. There were a few clips of Blue Devils legend Christian Laettner during the team's championship runs in 1991 and 1992 in Filipowski's video. He mentioned that he wanted to help coach Jon Scheyer "build a foundation" and continue Duke's legacy in men's college basketball.

Right now, things are going A-okay for the boys in blue as they're once again in the running for an ACC title. Recently falling in the ESPN Power Rankings, the Blue Devils did suffer a few recent losses due to being undermanned. Considering the team's depth is a little lacking with the departure of key players like Jeremy Roach, Duke remains in contention.

When was the last time Duke won an NCAA championship in basketball?

The Blue Devils beat the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 in 2015 to win the national title, and it's been a while since they've been in the conversation for that deep of a playoff run. That team was bannered by eventual NBA players Quinn Cook, Grayson Allen, and Jahlil Okafor, with both Cook and Okafor currently not playing for any team.

Kyle Filipowski's return to Duke this season is clear: he wants to bring that trophy back to Durham.