Why did Lisa Bluder retire? Exploring Iowa coach's career decision

Legendary Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement from the women's basketball program on Monday. After spending the last 24 seasons with the school, she penned a letter thanking Iowa for an incredible career.

With an 889-394 (69.3%) career record for her lengthy coaching career, she is the winningest coach in Big Ten history. She won the 2019 Naismith College Coach of the Year and is a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year Award recipient (2001, 2008, 2010). She never won the national championship but made a pair of national championship games, both in her final two seasons.

She began her coaching career at St. Ambrose University (1984-1990) before moving on to Drake Bulldogs (1990-2000) and Iowa (2000-2024).

Why did Bluder decide that right now was the right time to step away and leave the Iowa Hawkeyes and the college basketball scene as a whole? Let's discuss some potential reasons behind her decision.

Why did Lisa Bluder retire?

Time for a new face

Sometimes it just becomes time for a new face at a program, and after coaching for 24 seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes, it seems like Lisa Bluder was ready to step back. The program has been one of the premier teams in the last few years and has Jan Jensen taking over after spending 20 years as the associate head coach.

"After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next," Bluder wrote. " With that also came personal contemplation about what this journey has meant to me, how to best champion this program, and what the future looks like for my family and me. After then taking some time away with my husband, David, it became clear to me that I am ready to step aside."

This portion of her retirement announcement letter gives a feeling that she felt it was time to call it quits after a legendary career.