Why was Nae'Qwan Tomlin arrested? Exploring Kansas State Wing’s bar fight controversy

Kansas State wing Nae’Qwan Tomlin has landed in hot water a month after a brush with the authorities. The Wildcats wing was arrested by the authorities in Riley County in late October. He has been dismissed by the school after being initially suspended due to the arrest.

The Wildcats are having a decent season so far, with their Wednesday win being the seventh of the season. The team has looked good on the field, creating some magic moments for their fans. But the arrest of Tomlin wasn't the brightest moment for them.

Here is all we know about the reason behind the arrest of Wildcats winger Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Why was Nae’Qwan Tomlin arrested?

Nae'Qwan Tomlin was arrested after a fight at Tubby’s Sports Bar in Manhattan on October 29. According to the Kansas City Star’s Kellis Robinett, the arrest was made at 1:52 AM by the Riley County Police Department. The charges against Tomlin are disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting.

According to the police daily arrest record, Tomlin was later freed on a $750 bail bond. He was suspended following his detention, with head coach Jerome Tang stating that the star wing did not meet the "expectations we require of our players."

Nae’Qwan Tomlin was an integral part of the Wildcats line-up last season, averaging 10.4 PPG. He started no less than 36 games, but his time with the Wildcats basketball program has come to an end now.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin dismissed by Kansas State

After being suspended for more than a month, Nae’Qwan Tomlin will no longer be a part of the Kansas State basketball program. The school's athletic department announced that the winger had been dismissed from the team. The Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced the decision on Wednesday.

Taylor refused to discuss the details citing federal privacy laws. He also said that the school wants to ‘protect Tomlin’. So the key cog in the Wildcats' run to the elite eight last season will no longer be a part of the team going forward.

Kansas State is 7-2 so far this season with Tomlin not playing a single game. How far will the Wildcats go without their star wing?