Why is Patric Young in wheelchair? A look at former SEC star's medical setback

Patric Young was once considered a top college basketball prospect. He played five seasons with the Florida Gators and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

However, Young went undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft and went on to play in Europe. He played for Galatasaray, Olympiacos and Felice Scandone before retiring from basketball in 2020.

Young ventured into broadcasting after his professional career and signed a contract with ESPN in September 2021 to cover college basketball on the SEC Network. However, less than a year into his role as an analyst, he suffered an unfortunate car accident that led to a major medical setback.

Why is Patric young in a wheelchair? What happened to the former SEC star?

As per reports, Young was involved in a serious one-car accident in Nebraska on June 29, 2022. The mishap left the former Florida star paralyzed from below the waist, and since he has difficulty walking, he uses a wheelchair.

How did Patric Young get paralyzed?

Young was paralyzed from the waist down after he sustained severe injuries after being involved in a Nebraska car accident. Reports claim that his spinal injuries left him paraplegic, and it is believed that he might use a wheelchair for life.

Young's T7 and T8 vertebrae were dislocated in the accident. He had to undergo eight hours of surgery and spent several weeks in the hospital and rehab before being able to return to his home in Jacksonville.

Patric Young net worth

As per reports from Idol Net Worth, Young has a net worth of $3 million in 2024. He made most of his wealth during his pro basketball career.

Young also works as a studio host and broadcaster for ESPN, further boosting his net worth. However, the details of his contract have not been made public.

After recovering from his car accident, Young has also used his experience to become a motivational speaker. He also started a foundation to raise money for people who have suffered serious spinal cord injuries.