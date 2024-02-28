Why was Rex Chapman arrested? Former Kentucky player’s checkered past from 2014 explored in wake of book release

Kentucky basketball legend Rex Chapman released his autobiography “It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me,” co-authored with CBS Sports’ Seth Davis. The book covers Chapman’s ups and downs throughout his life.

At Kentucky from 1986-1988, Chapman excelled under coach Eddie Sutton, thrilling fans with his athleticism and scoring. He averaged 17.6 points over his two seasons before getting drafted into the NBA. Chapman went on to carve a 12-year NBA career, averaging 14.6 points per game.

After retiring from the NBA due to injuries and declining play, Chapman battled addictions to drugs and gambling. He was arrested in 2014 for shoplifting during this difficult period.

Why was Rex Chapman arrested?

Rex Chapman was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, for stealing over $14,000 worth of merchandise from an Apple Store in over seven separate incidents. Employees said Chapman entered the store, took items and pretended to check on the self-checkout app before exiting without paying. Chapman then allegedly sold the stolen goods at a local pawn shop for cash.

In 2015, Chapman pleaded guilty to four felony theft charges. His sentence included probation, over $15,000 in restitution to Apple and 750 hours of community service.

Chapman told Sports Illustrated in 2015 that he doesn't remember committing the thefts, attributing them to a 15-year addiction to prescription painkillers that left him struggling with substance abuse.

"I don't want to claim something I don't remember," Chapman said. "I'm just being as open and honest as I can be. I remember very little about it, little to none."

In March 2016, the judge reduced the four theft felonies to misdemeanors and sentenced Chapman to 18 months of supervised probation.

Rex Chapman is glad to be on the other side of addiction

Rex Chapman has overcome legal troubles and addiction to build a new life as a social media influencer and podcaster. In an interview with CNN about his autobiography, Chapman expressed relief at being past his substance abuse issues.

“I struggle just like most people do, I think, but [I’m glad] to kind of be on the other side of the drug stuff and getting to know [my children] as adults, young adults [which] is just amazing. I’m just really fortunate that my kids love me, and they let me know that.”

Chapman also said he is thankful to his friends and family for not giving up on him during his struggles.

“I’m lucky to have so many people that I crossed paths with throughout my life. [And that] once I was able to get clean, there were people willing to give me opportunities,” Chapman said.

“I have so many. My family, my sister, my parents, my cousin and close friends from childhood … [I’m] fortunate in that regard because a lot of addicts aren’t as fortunate.”

Chapman dedicated the book to his children and others fighting addiction.