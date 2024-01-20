Why was Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended? Latest update on Illinois star's alleged rape charges

Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr.'s suspension was lifted by a federal judge on Friday. The 23-year-old will be eligible to return for the Fighting Illini when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday.

Terrence was suspended from all team activities by the No. 14 Illinois on Dec. 28 after he was charged with rape in connection to an alleged incident that occurred in Kansas on Sept. 8 last year.

Earlier this month, Shannon sought an order against the school's board of trustees. The suit claimed that he was not granted due process before being suspended from the team.

Now, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless has found that the school had violated Shannon's civil rights by suspending him. She requested a temporary restraining order on the player's suspension. She also ruled that the school's decision caused "irreparable harm" to his name, image and likeness, and future career earnings while his criminal case was pending.

On Friday, Illinois reinstated Shannon's status as a student-athlete and allowed him to return to training with the basketball team. He will also be available for selection against Rutgers.

After his suspension was lifted, Shannon took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"I am grateful for the opportunity to re-join my teammates and get back to work."

Shannon has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23 concerning his alleged rape case.

A look at Terrence Shannon Jr.'s college basketball career so far

Illinois Fighting Illini small forward Terrence Shannon Jr.

Terrence Shannon Jr. began his collegiate career with Texas Tech in 2019 and earned Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors in his first season with the school. He spent three seasons with the Red Raiders, recording 915 points, 299 rebounds and 120 assists across 83 games. He also earned Third-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021.

In 2022, Shannon joined Illinois and earned First-team All-Big Ten honors in his first season with the team.

In the 2023-24 season, Shannon averaged an impressive 21.7 points, 2.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game before his suspension.