Will Antonio Reeves Return to Kentucky? Exploring Reeves' options following NBA draft withdraw

Star guard Antonio Reeves has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will return to college next season. Although he played for Kentucky Wildcats previously, he has yet to confirm if he will rejoin the team and is currently considering his options for next season.

Reeves played an instrumental role for Kentucky last season, finishing second in points behind former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe. In addition, he took home Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year for his efforts during 2022-23.

Antonio Reeves' college career

A four-star recruit from Chicago, Illinois, Antonio Reeves started his career with the Illinois State Redbirds.

As a freshman, Reeves played a reserve role but became a starter the following season. He averaged 12.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 43.0% shooting during the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-4 guard improved drastically as a junior, scoring 20.1 ppg and earning Missouri Valley Conference Most Improved Player and All-MVC honors. However, the Redbirds finished just 13-20, and Reeves entered the transfer portal.

The high-volume scorer joined the Kentucky Wildcats for his senior year. He played 27.9 minutes per game, scoring 14.4 ppg and shooting a career-best 40.0% from deep.

Reeves had some monster games with the Wildcats, including a 37-point performance on 12-of-17 shooting in their regular-season finale at Arkansas. The guard also dropped 22 points on three made treys against Providence in the first round of March Madness. However, he laid an egg against Kansas State in the next game, scoring just five points on a laughable 1-of-15.

Where could Antonio Reeves play next season?

Despite considering all his options, Antonio Reeves could still return to Kentucky next season. The Wildcats will welcome five ESPN top 100 recruits in the class of 2023 while losing leading scorer Oscar Tshiebwe and starters Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace. If Reeves does not return to Kentucky, that should leave center Ugonna Onyenso as the only holdover from last season.

There will be many suitors for Reeves if he transfers from Kentucky.

Antonio Reeves is a high-volume shooter who presented as a deadly option from deep last season. Reeves would immediately become a scoring threat from any team and could start or come off the bench. His performance last season should silence doubts that he can't play high-major conference basketball. Reeves will elevate any team that he joins next season.

