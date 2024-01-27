Will Caitlin Clark go to the WNBA in 2024? Exploring Iowa star guard's draft eligibility

Caitlin Clark is in the midst of yet another strong season as she looks to lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to their first title. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year has established herself as one of the biggest stars in women's basketball. Take a look at her draft eligibility below.

Will Caitlin Clark go to the WNBA in 2024?

Caitlin Clark has not announced her plans for the 2024 season. While she will be eligible to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, she could opt to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many were surprised when Clark did not enter the 2023 WNBA Draft, but WNBA rules stipulate that a player must be 22 or set to turn 22 during the calendar year of the WNBA Draft.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star turned 22 earlier this week, meaning that she will have the opportunity to turn professional this year, if she desires.

How has Caitlin Clark performed in her college career?

Caitlin Clark has improved her scoring output in all four seasons at the collegiate level.

She averaged 26.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, shooting 47.2% from the field, 40.6% from the 3-point range and 85.8% from the free-throw line as a true freshman.

Clark's output improved across the board the following season. She averaged 27.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.0 apg, 1.6 spg and 0.6 bpg, shooting 45.2% from the field, 33.2% from the 3-point range and 88.1% from the free-throw line.

In 2022-23, she was named the AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year. She averaged 27.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 8.6 apg, 1.5 spg and 0.5 bpg, shooting 47.3% from the field, 38.9% from the 3-point range and 83.9% from the free-throw line.

She may be having the best season of her career as a senior. Clark is averaging 31.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.7 spg and 0.6 bpg, shooting 48.1% from the field, 40.1% from the 3-point range and 83.2% from the free-throw line.

Clark has been named an All-American in her three previous seasons, receiving unanimous first-team honors in the last two seasons. She appears destined to receive the honors once again, as she has been dominant in the 2023-24 season.