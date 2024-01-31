Will Caitlin Clark play in the 2024 Olympics? Exploring Iowa Guard's chances of making Team USA

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympics are approaching and Caitlin Clark is one athlete basketball fans want to see compete at the event. With her exploits in Iowa, Clark has already established herself as one of the biggest names in the game across the United States.

After being named AP Player of the Year in 2023, the point guard aims to lead the Hawkeyes to the national title. She leads the NCAA in points per game while also scoring 40.2% of her three-pointer attempts.

She will make a great addition to the Team USA Olympic squad. Let's examine the possibility of Caitlin Clark making it to the competition.

Will Caitlin Clark play in the 2024 Olympics?

As it stands, the status of Caitlin Clark for the Summer Olympics remains uncertain. However, there's a good chance she will make the 12-player roster for Team USA in the upcoming event.

An obstacle that stands in the way of Clark is her lack of experience at the senior level. Despite playing for the United States at the Under 16 and Under 19 levels, she has yet to make an appearance for the senior team. This might eventually cost her the Olympic opportunity.

Nonetheless, Washington Mystics shooting guard Ariel Atkins played in the last Olympics without senior team experience. This offers Clark some glimmer of hope to make the trip. However, Atkins has professional experience, as she was already playing in the WNBA then.

Clark's standout talent could obviously elevate her to the consideration of head coach Cheryl Reeve.

The point guard has been setting and breaking records on the basketball court at the collegiate level and has become a star, garnering lots of attention across the country.

Team USA's outlook ahead of the Olympics

Team USA will undoubtedly take a number of new faces to Paris this summer. Since the conclusion of the last Olympics in Tokyo, the team has witnessed the retirement of three experienced players: Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles and Tina Charles.

Head coach Cheryl Reeve conducted a training camp with WNBA players in November as she started evaluating options for the Olympics. She will be looking to get things together next month as Team USA participates in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying.

Notably, the team is set to host another training camp in April ahead of the Olympic Games. Caitlin Clark might be part of this, as the college basketball season will be over then.