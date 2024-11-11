Will Flau’jae Johnson change her jersey number in the WNBA? LSU star reveals what she would do instead 

Flau’jae Johnson has no plans to change her jersey number when she plays in the WNBA. The current LSU Tigers guard wears No. 4 and is also a rapper, who is known by hoops and music fans as "Big 4".

Johnson didn't hide her fondness of the number in a recent episode of the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae" podcast.

A snippet of the pod can be seen below.

Flau’jae Johnson on whether she would want a new jersey number

Flau'jae Johnson is destined for future success in the WNBA as she has been a walking bucket for LSU this season.

When quizzed about whether Johnson would want a new jersey number in the WNBA, she replied:

"No. Absolutely not. I'm Big 4. I ain't going to lie. If I went on a team, like, I would pay for the number. That number is sentimental. Like, it means a lot to me. Not because it's, like, my brand and what it's become. If I got on a team and had somebody had that number, I would be like, 'Ay, can I please get that number?'. Then if they said no then I would be, like, 'Can I pay for it? And I'm going to pay top dollar."

NCAA Womens Basketball: Northwestern St. at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Johnson's incredible season at LSU so far

To say Johnson has played well for LSU this season would be an understatement. She has been a dominant presence for the Tigers offensively over the past two games. The talented guard posted 25 points against Eastern Kentucky before dropping 24 against Northwestern State earlier this month.

If Johnson can continue the trajectory she is on, there is no doubt she will be a force to be reckoned with in the WNBA. However, the LSU No. 4 has to find a way to be as effective on the defensive end of the floor.

Johnson and the Tigers are now preparing for their matchup against Charleston Southern Buccaneers which is set to take place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Tuesday.

