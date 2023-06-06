Will Mikey Williams play for Memphis? Tigers HC Penny Hardaway speaks on the felony charges facing the prized recruit

In April, Mikey Williams, who had committed to playing college basketball for Memphis, was taken into custody. The highly-rated prospect is facing five counts of charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was later released within 24 hours on a $50,000 bail.

This has placed the guard’s highly anticipated college career in doubt. Due to the legal issues, he may face potential obstacles in playing at Memphis as originally anticipated. With the situation dragging on, it is unclear what the future holds for the California native.

Mikey Williams has a substantial social media following and an influential presence in the world of high school basketball. His presence helps him be widely recognized as one of the country's prominent prospects. He’s been tipped by many analysts to be a top candidate for the 2024 draft.

Clayton Collier @ClaytonJCollier I asked Tigers HC Penny Hardaway about challenge of his two best players (Mikey Williams and DeAndre Williams) facing eligibility issues entering this season.



"That's just Memphis ... We'll get through it. Hopefully both of these guys will get through it and be here in uniform." I asked Tigers HC Penny Hardaway about challenge of his two best players (Mikey Williams and DeAndre Williams) facing eligibility issues entering this season."That's just Memphis ... We'll get through it. Hopefully both of these guys will get through it and be here in uniform." https://t.co/YYIz6O2mI2

Mikey Williams’ exceptional basketball talent and significant online presence played a crucial role in securing lucrative endorsement deals. The deals include a multimillion-dollar sneaker contract with Puma, which contributes to his extensive endorsement empire.

Does Mikey Williams have a future at Memphis?

As a member of the Memphis Tigers’ head coach, Penny Hardaway, highly regarded the 2023 recruiting class, Williams adds to the strength of the group. The class is currently ranked as the seventh-best in the country for the current recruiting cycle.

The recruiting class will aim to guide the team to an accomplishment that has eluded them thus far. This is advancing beyond the second round of the NCAA tournament. This would mark a significant milestone in Penny Hardaway's tenure as head coach.

TTaylor @taylor23941727 I pray Mikey Williams’ case is overturned and I love the fact that Penny never gave up or turned his back on Mikey. This is the kind of coach you want to play for; a real one at heart…mane! I pray Mikey Williams’ case is overturned and I love the fact that Penny never gave up or turned his back on Mikey. This is the kind of coach you want to play for; a real one at heart…mane!

However, the possibility of Mikey Williams joining the team is still in doubt. Penny Hardaway has chosen not to provide a comment regarding the pending felony charges faced by the 5-star guard. However, he has affirmed that the player remains part of the team. He said:

“I can’t even speak on the case, out of respect for the ongoing process of what’s happening. I don’t know enough to speak on it. That’s all I have to say about that. I don’t really have anything else to say about it.”

Hardaway continued:

“I’m going to continue to recruit. As of right now, Mikey is still with us and that’s how I have to keep it until otherwise. That’s why I say I can’t really speak on the case and what’s going on. But nothing has happened thus far.”

Although his next court date is scheduled for June 15, his attorney has submitted a request for him to be represented by his legal team. As per the court's directive, Mikey Williams is obligated to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 29, 2023, either in-person or virtually.

