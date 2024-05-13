"Will never live up to his daddy" "Better than at least 40% of NBA": Fans divided over Bronny James' recent medical update opening doors for future

One of the more intriguing stories as we head towards the 2024 NBA draft is Bronny James' medical updates. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the NBA's Fitness to Play panel has medically cleared Bronny to be drafted and to play in the NBA. This update comes after he suffered a cardiac arrest in July.

After that ruling, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that due to Bronny James' medical update, he is expected to remain in the NBA draft instead of transferring to a new college basketball program. People took to social media and discussed their thoughts on James' decision to begin his professional career.

Expand Tweet

"He may be better than this stats let on. He was hobbled by a sickness possibly that many of us may not have walked away from. So, he could be better than we think. I have no idea, but good luck to him. I'm not gonna hate, my dad helped me a lot. I think I'd be homeless by now," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"LeBron x Bronny soon," another fan said.

However, not all fans are excited about this move and some of them are viewing Bronny as a potential bust.

"If he weren't Lebron's kid he'd be going to some remote foreign country to play professionally. Good luck to the team which drafts him...you'll need it," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Burger King line cook by 2027!" One person replied.

While it remains uncertain if he will be drafted, Bronny James' medical update has been nothing but positive.

Will Bronny James be selected in the 2024 NBA draft?

The 2024 NBA draft lottery happened on Sunday afternoon and saw the Atlanta Hawks obtain the first pick in the upcoming draft as well as solidify the order of the draft. However, with Bronny James being part of this class and this being one of the weaker draft classes in recent memory, there is an expectation that he will be selected.

Which teams are seemingly interested and where he will be drafted are still uncertain. However, it seems likely that Bronny will be one of the 60 players to hear their name be called on either June 26 or June 27.