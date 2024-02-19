Will Ohio State make the 2024 March Madness? Breaking down the Buckeyes 2024 NCAA tournament odds

Ohio State is in danger of not making it to the 2024 NCAA March Madness due to its mediocre performance in the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes (15-11) are only 5-10 in the conference classification, which is second worst.

The 2023-24 NCAA Men's Basketball Season kicked off smoothly as Ohio State went 12-2 in their first 14 games. The next 11 matches, however, went from good to worst in an instant as they lost nine of their last 11 games.

They twice dropped their matches against Wisconsin and Indiana and lost once to Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Illinois and Iowa.

The tailspin also led to the firing of Chris Holtmann, who was fired by the school after Ohio State's second loss against Wisconsin.

Ohio State has five games remaining in its regular season schedule to secure a ticket to this year's March Madness. With interim coach Jake Diebler calling the shots, the Buckeyes should win all of their matches to stand a chance of making it to the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Tournament history

The Buckeyes have qualified in 27 NCAA tournaments starting in 1939. The last time they made the tournament proper was in 2022, when they made it to the second round. They beat Loyola-Chicago in the first round but fell to a 71-61 defeat over Villanova.

The only time Ohio State won the national championship was in 1960. They made it to the finals in four other instances, with the last in 2007 when they succumbed to Florida.

Ohio State March Madness odds

Ohio is not ranked in the AP Poll due to its mediocre standing in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are 12th in the 14-team Big Ten field with a 5-10 win-loss mark and 15-11 overall. The firing of Holtmann in the middle of the season should not affect the players in the crucial stages of the season.

RealGM has placed Ohio State's odds to win the championship at +50000, while its preseason national championship odds are at +8000. On the other hand, its pre-new year national championship odds are +10000.

Bracketology projections from TeamRankings.com give Ohio State a 1.0% chance of reaching the NCAA tournament. The Buckeyes are given a 0.4% of making the tourney as its No. 12 seed. They have a 0.0% chance of winning the tournament.

Maryland v Ohio State

Ohio State basketball strengths

Defense

The Buckeyes are one of the top 4 teams in the Big Ten Conference in terms of blocks. They have averaged 4.6 bpg. The team also allowed 69.7 ppg.

Free throw accuracy

Ohio State is second in free throw percentage in the Big Ten, averaging 76.2% behind Iowa.

Ohio State basketball weaknesses

Offense

The Buckeyes are in the bottom half of the Big Ten in points scored. They have tallied 74.4 points per contest on 44.5% field goal accuracy (11th).

Steals

Ohio State is not fond of taking risks to improve their chances of scoring. They are 12th in the conference in steals with 5.3 spg.