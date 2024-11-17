Will Tessa Johnson play on Sunday? Dawn Staley gives major update on South Carolina guard’s status against East Carolina

South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson is a doubtful starter for the Gamecocks' next game against East Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Dawn Staley sounded skeptical about Johnson's status for the game against the Pirates in a news conference during the team's practice on Friday.

"I don't (think she will play) ... I doubt it," Staley said. (0:10)

Johnson reportedly tweaked her ankle after playing nine minutes against NC State last Sunday. Before the game against Coppin State, Staley said that the guard attended practice and declared that everyone was available to play.

However, the team posted an image of Johnson on social media less than an hour before tipoff, declaring that the guard wouldn't play for the Eagles.

Tessa Johnson had an excellent start to her 2024-25 women's college basketball season, tallying 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes for South Carolina's 68-62 season-opening win over Michigan on Nov. 4. She made 6-of-12 attempts, including 3-of-6 from the 3-point line.

In two games, Johnson averaged 7.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists per game and shot 46.2% from the field.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley assesses next game against East Carolina

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley gave her views on the Gamecocks' next game against East Carolina (2-1). The Pirates are coming off a 67-51 win over Furman on Thursday to bounce back from a previous setback to James Madison.

Staley expects a tough showdown against East Carolina, describing the Pirates as a well-coached squad with an effective offense.

"They all want to score. They're going to force our defense to defend one-on-one," Staley said. (0:30)

The three-time champion coach believes her team will have to crash the boards to stop East Carolina's offense and secure the victory. However, she also wants to see her team take care of possessions, as they have averaged 14.3 turnovers per game.

"We have to take care of the basketball because they'll press us. They'll Zone us. They'll make us think a little bit. So they'll just try to get us out of our rhythm," she said. (0:45)

Chloe Kitts has played well for the Gamecocks, averaging a double-double of 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. She shot 62.5% from the field and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

Te-Hina Paopao and MiLaysia Fulwiley have provided offensive support for Kitts, tallying 15.0 points each. Freshman Joyce Edwards is also playing well for the Gamecocks, averaging 9.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.3 apg and 2.0 spg.

The South Carolina-East Carolina clash will be played at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Tipoff is scheduled at 2 p.m. ET, with the SEC Network Plus covering the game on live television.

