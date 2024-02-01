Wisconsin vs Nebraska Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 1 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

In this Big Ten matchup, Wisconsin takes on Nebraska with the Badgers (16-4, 8-1 conf) looking to further solidify their place atop the conference. The Cornhuskers (15-6, 5-5 conf), on the other hand, are looking to add another win to further move up the top half of the standings and put themselves in a place to compete – whether for a potential Big Ten title or a chance to go to March Madness.

This will be the 39th meeting between these two teams on the hardwood. And while Wisconsin will likely want to keep its winning streak alive, the Huskers look to bounce back after suffering a humiliating loss to an underperforming Maryland squad last time out.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction

While the No. 6 ranked Badgers are favored in this game, the early odds have this contest to be as close as things can get. One could say that Wisconsin vs Nebraska is a very even matchup when it comes to the numbers. And it's easy to see why.

But while the Badgers and the Huskers can likely trade baskets all night, there's reason to believe that Nebraska's offense could prove the more solid one when it matters the most. They are tied for the 65th-best passing team in the nation at just under 16 assists per game, with their leading assist man Rienk Mast even coming off a 34-point performance against Ohio State just over a week ago.

Nebraska is also within the top 100 in the nation in terms of bench ppg (via NCAA) with 23.57 points. Wisconsin not only needs to deal with the Huskers' starters, but also their bench guys, who don't have a problem scoring the ball themselves.

A good thing, though, since the Badgers are the fourth-best defensive team in the Big Ten. They will likely be able to keep things close until a single big play or two manages to swing the favor for one of them.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE WISCONSIN -1 (-105) 145 (-110o/-110u) OFF NEBRASKA +1 (-115) 145 (-110o/-110u) OFF

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Head-to-Head

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska in NCAA men's basketball hasn't had that long of a history compared to other head-to-head matchups. But this upcoming game will be the 39th meeting on the hardwood between the two schools, so there's still a bit of history between them.

It's also quite close, with the Badgers leading the all-time series 22-16 (via UWBadgers.com). Not only that, but Wisconsin has also won 16 of the last 22 games against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. Nebraska won't even have much of a home-court advantage for this game too: they're 9-9 in Lincoln against the Badgers.

To cap things off, Wisconsin has also won eight of the last 10 games in this head-to-head. As such, this sets the stage for a potentially exciting game.

Where to watch Wisconsin vs Nebraska

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Date and time: Feb. 1, 2024 — 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Injuries

Wisconsin

G Kamari McGee, foot (OUT INDEFINITELY)

F Gus Yalden, personal (OUT INDEFINITELY)

Nebraska

F Blaise Keita, ankle (OUT)

F Juwan Gary, calf (QUESTIONABLE)

F Henry Burt, undisclosed (OUT INDEFINITELY)

G Ramel Lloyd Jr., knee (OUT INDEFINITELY)

G Ahron Ulis, suspended (OUT INDEFINITELY)