WNBA Draft 2024: 3 LSU Stars who could have been drafted in Round 1

With the WNBA Draft approaching, it's worth remembering that LSU entered the 2023-24 season ranked as the national No.1. Things didn't go that way for the Tigers, who bowed out in the Elite Eight to Caitlin Clark and Iowa. LSU is now going through the annual deconstruction and reconstruction of its roster.

Star forward Angel Reese has entered the WNBA Draft and is a highly likely first-round pick. But senior Hailey Van Lith elected to enter the transfer portal rather than the WNBA Draft. Sophomore Flau'jae Johnson could have made the WNBA Draft jump as a high pick, but she'll return to LSU. Here's the breakdown of three possible Tiger WNBA first-round picks.

3 LSU Stars who could have been drafted in Round 1

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson could have been a WNBA Draft pick (had she met the age limit), but instead will return for another season at LSU.

Angel Reese, forward

The 6 ft. 3 Reese is the Tiger who will be a first-round pick. A three-time AP All-American, Reese's senior season was a mild decline from her phenomenal junior year when she led LSU to the title. Still, there's no doubt she's a highly coveted post-player.

In two seasons at Maryland and two at LSU, Reese scored 2,162 points and grabbed 1,426 rebounds. A season ago, she averaged 25.0 points per game and 15.4 rebounds per game. Those numbers slipped to 18.6 ppg and 13.4 rpg this season.

Reese did not seem to fare particularly well in a leadership role. She missed four games after being pulled at halftime from an early game against Kent State. Coach Kim Mulkey was fairly vague about the circumstances, but Reese returned and played out the season without significant further incident.

That said, she's a next-level interior scorer and rebounder. Reese figures to be selected around the middle of the first round of the WNBA Draft on Monday. Her athleticism and experience make her a day-one WNBA standout and a likely future All-Star.

Hailey Van Lith, guard

Van Lith was probably expected to be a first-round pick, but now she'll be playing college basketball at her third home. The 5 ft. 7 guard starred for three seasons at Louisville, earning a two-time All-ACC selection. In her junior year at Louisville, Van LIth averaged 19.7 ppg and looked headed for stardom.

Her decision to transfer to LSU made the Tigers seemingly invincible. But Van Lith had a difficult year in Baton Rouge. Her 11.6 ppg was fifth on the Tiger team. Her 37.8% shooting touch demonstrated continued offensive struggles. Van Lith shot a combined 6 for 30, in four NCAA Tournament games,

Van Lith elected to leave LSU and has been planning to visit Mississippi State. Instead of preparing for a career in the WNBA, she's hoping for one last shot at a national championship. Had Van Lith played as she did at Louisville, she could well have been a first-round WNBA pick.

Flau'jae Johnson, guard

Johnson completed a successful sophomore season at LSU and will be the backbone of the Tigers next season. She steadily improved from an impressive freshman season, upping her scoring from 11.0 ppg to 14.9 ppg. Her shooting percentage improved from 42% to 50%, and her 3-point shooting jumped from 33% to 38%.

The 5 ft. 10 guard has the pedigree and all-around skill to be in the WNBA Draft. Had she chosen to leave school early, she would almost doubtlessly be in the first round. She's probably got a higher long-term ceiling than Jacy Sheldon or Dyesha Fair, to name two Draft entrant guards projected for the first round. That said, Johnson is ineligible under the league's current eligibility rules until 2025.

Whenever she's ready for the WNBA, a high pick is her likely fate.

Could the Tigers have had three first-round WNBA Draft picks? Will Johnson and/or Van Lith end up going in the first round later?

