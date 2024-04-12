WNBA Draft 2024: Where could Kamilla Cardoso end up?

Kamilla Cardoso is poised to hear her name called in the early portion of Monday's WNBA Draft.

The South Carolina Gamecocks star had a strong four-year career, spending one year with the Syracuse Orange and the final three with the Gamecocks.

She averaged 10.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.1 blocks in just 20.0 minutes per game, shooting 57.5% from the field and 66.2% from the free-throw line.

Cardoso earned a plethora of individual awards, including being named an All-American, WBCA Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, ACC co-Defensive Player of the Year and ACC Freshman of the Year.

She also received All-SEC honors twice and All-ACC honors once. She also won two national titles at South Carolina, including being named the 2024 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player.

She's projected to be selected in the top-three to top-five range of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Cardoso has almost exclusively been mocked to land with the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks, who hold the third and fourth overall picks, respectively.

Kamilla Cardoso was able to boost her draft stock with a tremendous senior season, in which she led the Gamecocks to an undefeated season.

Despite playing almost exclusively as a reserve for the previous two seasons, she is unlikely to fall out of the top-five of this year's draft.

What did Kamilla Cardoso say about her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft?

Kamilla Cardoso announced her decision to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft after the South Carolina Gamecocks secured their spot in the Final Four.

The Brazilian born center took to social media:

"Gamecock Nation. First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play basketball! I would like to take the time to thank my family for the sacrifice of letting a 14-year-old move across the world to chase her dreams and for their unconditional love and support. To my teammates, who I considered my sisters, this journey has been one that I will remember for the rest of my life. Together we did amazing things and grew a bond that no one could take from us.

"To my coaches, your guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping me both as a player and person. I am forever grateful for the impact y'all have had on my life. To our fans, thank you for always believing in me and having my back since the day I became a Gamecock. I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far. I am excited for what the future holds and can't wait to see where this next chapter takes me."

Check out Kamilla Cardoso's announcement below:

After ending a strong collegiate career with a second national title, Cardoso appears poised to hear her name called early in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She will look to continue her winning ways at the next level.

Poll : Will Kamilla Cardoso thrive in the WNBA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion