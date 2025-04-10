WNBA Draft 2025: Top 5 ACC prospects to watch out for ft. Sonia Citron

ACC women's basketball is coming off a solid season. The conference sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, including two No. 2 seeds and two No. 3 seeds. These four ACC teams with the highest seeds all appeared in the Sweet 16, with No. 2 Duke advancing to the Elite Eight.

The conference had its fair share of stars this season. The talent of the ACC's top players will be on display at the 2025 WNBA Draft. Here's the top five ACC prospects to watch out for ahead of draft day on Monday.

Top 5 ACC prospects to watch out for in 2025 WNBA Draft

1) Sonia Citron, Guard, Notre Dame

It was long speculated that Sonia Citron's Notre Dame teammate Olivia Miles would be drafted second overall in this year's WNBA Draft. Miles shocked the basketball world when she announced that she would be returning to college for her final season of eligibility and entering the transfer portal. Now, it looks as though Citron will take her No. 2 draft position.

The 6-foot-1 guard has spent the entirety of her college career with the Fighting Irish and is a three-year starter. Citron finds success in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game. Her strong shooting aids in her point value, as she averages 48.4% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Citron is a dominant defender, putting up 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game as a senior. The Seattle Storm has the second overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and they may draft Citron after losing star guard Jewell Loyd in a trade.

2) Saniya Rivers, Guard, NC State

NC State is losing a two-way force in Saniya Rivers, who has spent the past three seasons with the Wolfpack after beginning her college career at South Carolina. As a senior, she led her squad in assists (3.8 per game), steals (1.6 per game) and blocks (1.3 per game).

Rivers is also a solid rebounder, averaging 6.6, and is capable of consistently contributing double-digit points, with 11.9 points per game this season. She was a significant piece in NC State's postseason run to the Final Four last year.

The versatile guard will likely be picked up in the first round of the WNBA Draft. Rivers can expect to be drafted somewhere in the No. 8 to No. 10 range. Whatever team drafts her will be getting an experienced, athletic guard with strong abilities on both sides of the ball.

3) Aziaha James, Guard, N.C. State

The Wolfpack had a number of successful, seasoned guards this year, and Rivers will likely be joined in the league by teammate Aziaha James, who has spent the past four seasons at NC State and really came into her own over the past two years.

As a senior, James led the Wolfpack in points per game (17.9). She averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. The guard shoots well, averaging 44.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

James will likely be an early second-round pick in the WNBA Draft and will bring a high-scoring guard with a high ceiling to the league.

4) Makayla Timpson, Forward, Florida State

Florida State is losing a three-year starter in Makayla Timpson. In her senior season, she led the team in rebounds, with 10.6 per game, and blocks, with 3.1.

At 6-foot-2, Timpson is a decently sized forward. She's an excellent shooter, averaging 54.3% from the field, and her shooting expertise is highlighted in her 17.5 points per game.

Timpson should be drafted midway through the second round and will draw the attention of WNBA teams due to her shooting success, her rebounding and her ability to serve as a two-way force.

5) Maddy Westbeld, Forward, Notre Dame

Like NC State, Notre Dame can expect to have more than one WNBA Draft pick this year. After five seasons with the Fighting Irish, Maddy Westbeld has exhausted her eligibility and will look ahead to her professional future.

Westbeld's final college season was shortened by a foot injury that kept her sidelined for the first half of the season. When she returned, she struggled some, but Westbeld had an excellent season the year before.

In the 2023-24 season, Westbeld was the starting forward and led the team in rebounds with 8.7 per game. She added 14.4 points and served as a two-way player with 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

The forward's injury may have hurt her draft stock, but Westbeld can still expect to be drafted late in the second round or early in the third round of the WNBA Draft. She could offer a team an experienced two-way forward with rebounding excellence.

