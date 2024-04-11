WNBA Draft Projection for UConn players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The UConn Huskies may have a couple of names that will be called during the 2024 WNBA Draft. That would be a massive accomplishment for a program with a draft class that's loaded with talent from top to bottom.

Huskies star Paige Bueckers announced that she will return for one more season and forgo the 2024 WNBA Draft. But the team still has other players who can excel at the professional level.

Here are the draft projections for UConn players in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

UConn draft prospects and projections

Aaliyah Edwards, Forward

Projection: First Round, Pick No. 6, Washington Mystics

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards is projected to go in the first round as the sixth pick for the Washington Mystics. Edwards is an athletic low-post player who is a dominant scorer and rebounder.

She shoots the ball at an extremely efficient rate close to the hoop and has the potential to be a solid role player in her early professional career. She could learn under Mystics forward and leading scorer Elena Delle Donne, who has a similar size and skillset to Edwards.

Edwards played all four seasons and 139 games for UConn and averaged 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in her career. She's coming off the best season of her college career, averaging 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds, shooting just under 60% from the field.

Edwards may not immediately be the top scoring option on whichever team drafts her, but she has star potential and the skillset to develop into the face of a franchise.

She has also improved her low-post defending, averaging over one block in three of her four seasons at UConn. Her steal numbers have also continued to improve each season.

Edwards isn't a threat from outside, which is the major downside of her game. But considering how dominant she is in the low post, teams likely won't move her out of the low post very often anyway.

Nika Muhl, Guard

Projection: First Round, Pick No. 12, Atlanta Dream

Nika Muhl is another UConn prospect who is projected to go in the first round to the Atlanta Dream with the 12th overall pick. Muhl is a highly athletic perimeter defender who played all four seasons at UConn.

The Dream are in desperate need of a true point guard who can come off the bench behind Jordin Canada. Muhl has plenty of experience leading the team and controlling the offense.

She averaged 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds and was seventh in the country with 6.5 assists per game. Muhl isn't an elite scoring option, but she's an efficient shooter and a solid defender.

In the 2024 Final Four matchup with Iowa, Muhl was tasked with defending projected number one overall pick Caitlin Clark and was more than up to the task.

Muhl was relentless while defending Clark and shadowed her up and down the floor. Her draft stock shot up after showing her ability to defend the opposing team's top player.

The big area of improvement for Muhl will be her free-throw shooting. She shoots 65.8% in her career from the line and doesn't get to the line very often.

She shot just 21 free throws in 39 games during her senior season and was only able to connect on 12 of her attempts.

Aubrey Griffin, Guard

Projection: Undrafted

Aubrey Griffin is a 6-1 guard who played four seasons at UConn and is expected to be taken in the late third round or go undrafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Griffin is a talented guard who can rebound at a high level.

She averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in her career and shoots 54.7%. Griffin has to improve her outside shooting to be successful at the professional level. She shot just 24% from beyond the arc in her career at UConn.

Her free throw shooting has greatly improved since her freshman season, while her field goal percentage has steadily increased over the years as well.

However, her 3-point percentage has never hit 30% in any of her four seasons with the Huskies, which could be viewed as an issue for WNBA teams.

Griffin missed the second half of the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL in her left knee. She had a strong start to her senior season, posting two 20-plus point games against Louisville and Kansas.

