WNBA Draft Projection for Stanford players in the 2024 WNBA Draft

With the 2024 WNBA Draft approaching on Monday, Stanford has an interest pair of prospects who figure to be selected.

In any year Caitlin Clark isn't the Draft, post star Cameron Brink would be the top overall pick. She would be one of the first names called in the draft, and shooter Hannah Jump would go later, so, here's the skinny on Stanford's standouts.

Stanford Draft Propsects and Projections

Cameron Brink, forward

Projection: Round 1, pick 2, Los Angeles Sparks

Six-foot-four forward Cameron Brink is one of the best and safest picks in the WNBA Draft in 2024.

Her elite shot blocking and rebounding could make her a day one impact player in the WNBA. A bit less certain is her offense, though. She has solid perimeter skills but only used them occasionally in college. Still, Brink projects as a defensive star and a solid offensive contributor with an upside.

In four season at Stanford, Brink scored 1,892 points, grabbed 1,223 rebounds and blocked 424 shots. She was a four-year starter at Stanford and was part of a national title team as a freshman.

Her shot blocking improved every year (and she led the Pac-12 four times in blocks). She was a mediocre foul shooter but improved to 85% and 84% in her last two seasons.

In a non-Cailtin Clark draft, Brink would be deeply in the picture as the top pick. But Indiana will be under massive pressure to choose Clark with the top pick, so Brink slides to second and the Sparks. The Sparks have Nneka Ogwumike inside, but she's 32. The smart play for the team's future will be Brink.

South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso is a late riser who could challenge for the No.2 spot. But Brink's offensive game is much more refined, and she would be a more immediate impact player for the Sparks. She's solid at the second spot in the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Hannah Jump, guard

Projection: Round 3, pick 31, Minnesota Lynx

Jump, who brings one of the great basketball names to the table, is a perimeter-shooting whiz.

The six-foot guard has scored 1,434 points in five seasons at Stanford. Jump came off the bench for half her career but became Stanford's designated wing scorer and zone buster.

A career 41% 3-point shooter, 890 of Jump's 1195 collegiate shot attempts were from the 3-point range. She's a 77% free throw shooter but took just 68 free throws in five seasons. She's a reasonable ballhandler but not a point guard. Jump's defense is adequate, but nothing special.

Jump projects as a one-tool player in the WNBA, but perimeter shooting is probably the most valuable single tool for a player to possess. Last season, Minnesota was 11th in the WNBA in 3-point percentage, at just 32.5%. Jump is an instant solution. She's plug-and-play perimeter scoring, and Minnesota is a decent enough team not to rely on Jump for more than a supporting role.

Jump's oustanding college teammates have probably provided her with help in transitioning to the next level. Trying to turn a role player on a top college team into a role player at the WNBA level is probably easier than transitioning a star who scored 25 points per game in college into a next-level role player. A third-round spot in the WNBA Draft will give her a chance to shine.

