WNBA draft projections for Tennessee players ft. Jewel Spear

The WNBA draft is less than a week away, and Tennessee has a number of players looking to begin their professional careers. In their first season under Kim Caldwell, the Volunteers finished ranked No. 15 in the country. They went 24-10 and made a March Madness run to the Sweet 16.
Now, Caldwell and the rest of the coaching staff will have to determine what next season looks like without several key players.
Here's a look into Tennessee players who could get drafted this year.
WNBA draft projections for Tennessee players
Jewel Spear, guard
Projection: Third Round, No. 26, Seattle Storm
The Storm has the first pick of the third round, the No. 26 overall pick, and would be wise to draft Jewel Spear. She has declared for the 2025 WNBA draft after a five-year college career, including two seasons at Tennessee.
This season, Spear appeared in 32 games, making 25 starts. The shooting guard saw her minutes decrease from her first year at Tennessee, as well as her stats. Still, she had an admirable season, averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Spear showed off her defensive potential with 0.9 steals per game.
Spear has a strong skill set but will likely fall to the third round in the draft. Seattle could benefit from drafting her. The team lost its starting shooting guard when it traded away Jewell Loyd. Spear could provide depth at the position.
Samara Spencer, guard
Projection: Third Round, No. 35, Las Vegas Aces
Samara Spencer is a versatile guard who could benefit from developing her skills on a guard-heavy squad. Las Vegas could be just the place.
Spencer spent the past season at Tennessee after serving as a three-year starter at Arkansas. She is a strong playmaker, leading the team with 4.6 apg. The guard adds averages of 10.6 ppg and 3.7 rpg and aids the defense with 1.3 spg.
This dynamic guard has a strong skill set that could be developed in the WNBA. The Aces rely on their guards and could draft Spencer in the third round for more guard depth.
Tess Darby, guard
Projection: Undrafted
Tess Darby has exhausted her college eligibility after five seasons at Tennessee. This season, she appeared in 33 games, making 11 starts. The guard averaged 6.4 ppg and 1.8 rpg.
Darby struggles with shooting, making just 36.8% this season. She is a decent 3-point shooter, shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc this season, but Darby's stats likely won't result in her getting drafted.
Sara Puckett, guard
Projection: Undrafted
Sara Puckett also spent the entirety of her college career with the Volunteers. Last year, she served as a starter, but the guard made just nine starts this season and averaged a career-low 15.1 minutes.
Puckett's 4.6 ppg this season was a career low, and her 3.1 pg and 0.6 apg were also both decreases from last season. The guard's struggles as a senior mean that she probably will not get picked up in the WNBA draft.
Jillian Hollingshead, forward
Projection: Undrafted
Jillian Hollingshead served as a playmaker for Tennessee off the bench this season. The forward saw her stats decrease from last season and recorded 3.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 0.4 apg.
Hollingshead is a decent shooter, making 46.7% but doesn't have any specific skills that would make her stand out for the WNBA draft.
