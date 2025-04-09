WNBA draft projections for UCLA players ft. Angela Dugalić

UCLA is still recovering from a Final Four loss to UConn, but the Bruins must look ahead to next season. Star center Lauren Betts will return for her senior year, which is promising for the squad as it comes off of its first Final Four appearance in program history.
Other UCLA stars have kept their cards close to their chests ahead of next season. Angela Dugalić and Janiah Barker are draft-eligible, but neither has announced their plans. Let's look at projections for the two Bruins players ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft.
WNBA draft projections for UCLA players
Janiah Barker, Forward
Projection: Second round, No. 24, Minnesota Lynx
Janiah Barker is only a junior but is draft-eligible. The No. 3 ranked prospect from the 2022 class spent two seasons at Texas A&M before emerging as a playmaker for UCLA this season.
The forward appeared in 36 games for the Bruins this season and made three starts. In 17.5 minutes per game, she highlighted her rebounding excellence (6.0 rpg), second on the team behind Lauren Betts. She also averaged 7.4 points and 1.4 assists.
Barker's defensive potential could be further developed in the league. As a junior, she averaged 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks. She is a solid shooter (46.5%), but her 3-point shooting could use some work, with just an 18.2% average.
If she chooses to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, she will likely be picked up in the second round.
The Lynx are a forward-heavy squad. Four of the team's top five scorers are forwards, and this formula works for Minnesota, who made a run to the WNBA finals last season. Barker could give the team more depth in the forward position, and the Lynx could draft her with the No. 24 pick.
Angela Dugalić, Forward
Projection: Third round, No. 36, Atlanta Dream
Like Barker, Angela Dugalić has eligibility remaining but could also declare for the WNBA draft. The forward has spent the past three seasons at UCLA since beginning her college career at Oregon.
Dugalić has been a starter in the past two seasons and is a two-way force for the Bruins. As a senior, she put up a team third-best 5.5 rebounds per game with 7.4 points and 2.4 assists. She led UCLA in steals (1.4).
The 6-foot-4 forward is a solid shooter and has extensive experience. Along with playing at the college level, Dugalić is a member of the Serbian national team.
Dugalić could be a valuable addition to a WNBA team but likely wouldn't be drafted until the third round if she declares this season. She could fit in nicely with the Atlanta Dream as the team is without a clear star forward. While Dugalić might not necessarily fit in that role as a rookie, she could be a good depth piece.
