WNBA draft projections for USC players ft. Kiki Iriafen

USC's season ended following a loss to UConn in the Elite Eight. The No. 1-seeded Trojans had an admirable postseason run without Player of the Year JuJu Watkins, who tore her ACL in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Watkins will be back next season, but some of the other stars who contributed to USC's March Madness run may not. Here's a look at which Trojans players could be selected in the 2025 WNBA draft.
WNBA Draft projections for USC players
Kiki Iriafen, forward
Projection: First round, No. 4, Washington Mystics
Kiki Iriafen was excellent in her sole season at USC. She transferred for her senior year after beginning her college career at Stanford. At 6-foot-3, Iriafen is a sizable forward with athleticism. She is likely to be an early first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.
Iriafen started in every game for the Trojans. She highlighted her skill as a dominant scorer and rebounder, averaging 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. She is also an efficient shooter, shooting 49.0% from the field this season but averaged 54.6% at Stanford the year before.
The Washington Mystics have the No. 4 pick in the WNBA draft and would be wise to pick Iriafen. They lack a game-changing forward capable of consistently recording double-digit points and guiding the team through rebounding. Iriafen could be the kind of player Washington needs.
Rayah Marshall, center
Projection: Second round, No. 25, Connecticut Suns
Rayah Marshall spent her entire college career at USC, serving as a starter in the past three seasons. As a senior, she led the team in rebounds, with 8.4 per game, and blocks, with 2.1.
The 6-foot-4 center averaged 7.9 ppg and 2.4 apg. She further proved her defensive dominance with 1.2 spg. Marshall is also an efficient shooter, averaging 48.0%.
Marshall's versatile skill set and proven success with the Trojans will likely result in her getting picked in the second round of the WNBA draft. Connecticut could get Marshall with the No. 25 pick. The Sun only have one center on their roster who has stats on ESPN. Marshall could be a valuable addition to them.
Talia von Oelhoffen, guard
Projection: Undrafted
Talia von Oelhoffen is coming off of a campaign with USC after four seasons at Oregon State. The point guard was a starter for the Trojans but had a drop off in her stats from 2023-24.
After putting up 10.7 ppg in her final season with the Beavers, Oelhoffen averaged 5.9 ppg at USC. She added 2.5 rpg and 3.3 apg and showed her defensive skill with 1.3 spg. However, the guard's shooting needs work. With USC, she shot 36.2%, including 27.6% from beyond the arc.
Oelhoffen has potential, but her stats likely won't stand out to WNBA teams, leaving her undrafted.
Clarice Akunwafo, center
Projection: Undrafted
Clarice Akunwafo served as a backup center in her four seasons at USC. This season, she made 34 appearances and averaged 9.9 minutes.
Akunwafo struggled this season, putting up career lows in points and rebounds with 1.2 and 2.5, respectively. The center is a decent defender, averaging 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks. She stands out for her efficiency, shooting 62.1%. However, Akunwafo will likely go undrafted.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here