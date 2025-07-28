“Work by Rihanna”: Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and more react as Duke’s Nikolas Khamenia shares snaps from workout session

Duke freshman Nikolas Khamenia posted photos from his workout session on social media that had his teammates and friends reacting. The 6-foot-8, five-star recruit out of Harvard Westlake shared five pictures of his workouts on Instagram at the Blue Devils' practice facility and outside the gym.Khamenia posted a caption that read, &quot;It's just work,&quot; and that drew hilarious reactions from his teammates at Duke, Team USA, and other friends in the sport. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFellow freshman Cameron Boozer reacted as if he were guessing the appropriate music background for Khamenia's photos.&quot;Work by Rihanna,&quot; the 6-foot-9 forward wrote.Cameron Boozer's reaction to Nikolas Khamenia's Instagram post (Image Source: @nik.khamenia/Instagram)International recruit Dame Sarr made it short and simple, posting two exclamation points to praise the work his teammate is putting up to help him prepare for the 2025-26 college basketball season.Dame Sarr's reaction to Nikolas Khamenia's Instagram post (Image Source: @nik.khamenia/Instagram)Khamenia's teammates at Duke, Cayden Boozer and Sebastian Wilkins, showed support for the young star by posting positive comments on Instagram.It also caught the attention of Team USA stalwarts JJ Mandaquit and Morez Johnson, as well as UCLA freshman Christian Horry.Other reactions to Nikolas Khamenia's post on Instagram (Image Source: @nik.khamenia/Instagram)The post is viral on Instagram, earning more than 2,200 likes.Nikolas Khamenia seeks to help Duke earn sixth national titleNikolas Khamenia is part of another highly-touted Duke freshman batch that seeks to help the Blue Devils win their sixth national title and the first under Jon Scheyer's era.Khamenia, along with Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Sebastian Wilkins and Dame Sarr, are the blue-chip recruits that Duke acquired during the offseason.They'll be teaming up with returnees Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, Maliq Brown, Darren Harris, Cameron Sheffield and Patrick Ngongba II, as well as transfers Ifeanyi Ufochukwu and Jack Scott to help the Blue Devils break the 10-year drought for a national title.Khamenia showed glimpses of his potential during the recently concluded FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup. He averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.The forward shot 46% from the field and 78.6% from the free throw line for Team USA, which eventually won the title, beating Germany in the final.Khamenia had his best all-around output against Cameroon in the group stage, where he scored 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.He and his Duke teammates start the 2025-26 college basketball season on Nov. 4 when they face Texas in the Dick Vitale Invitational at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.