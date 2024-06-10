WSU basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects David Riley could target in 2024-25 ft. Tounde Yessoufou, Brayden Burries, and Xavion Staton

The Washington State Cougars hired David Riley this season as a replacement for Kyle Smith. Riley has won two Big Sky regular season championships and is a two-time Big Sky Coach of the Year (2023, 2024).

With his first season, Riley will be looking for prospects to improve his squad as the Cougars set their eyes on the new season.

Top 3 high school prospects David Riley could target in 2024-25

Tounde Yessoufou

The 6'5" small forward who studies at Saint Joseph High School is a hot prospect for the upcoming season. Yessoufou has already received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Kansas, UCLA, and more (according to ESPN). He is a four-star recruit and ranks 25th in the 2025 ESPN Top 100 prospects.

Defensively, he can guard multiple positions and can move his feet on the perimeter. On the offense, he is extremely fast and can get downhill in straight lines. However, he still needs to work on his counters.

Brayden Burries

Eleanor Roosevelt High School shooting guard Brayden Burries could also be on David Riley's list. A five-star caliber recruit (according to ESPN), Burries ranks 11th on the 2025 ESPN Top 100 prospect list. Some other schools that are interested in Burries are Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal Poly, California, Illinois, San Diego State, and more.

Burries averaged 24.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals during his return to the high school game. He also helped Roosevelt reach the championship games of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs and the CIF State Open Division regional playoffs.

Xavion Staton

Sierra Vista High School big man Xavion Staton ranks 64th in the 2025 ESPN Top 100 and has a scout rating of 84. Staton has offers from Arizona State, Fresno State, Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, Stanford, and more.

The 7' center has a natural touch from outside the arc and is possibly the best rim protector in the class but needs to work on his balance. Offensively, he works best as a front of the rim big. Also, Staton is an excellent shot-blocker and brings an intimidation factor along with him.

David Riley would look to impress the fans and the school in his first season at the Washington State Cougars. Do you think they will be able to sign any of these prospects?

