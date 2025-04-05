Xaivian Lee transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Princeton star ft. Yale

Xaivian Lee could be wearing a new jersey next season. On Friday, he elected to enter the transfer portal. The Princeton star has one year of eligibility left after averaging 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals for the Tigers this past season.
Lee also had the option to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. If he declares he is projected to be a late second-round pick. However, with another year of eligibility left, he has decided to return to school. However, he is transferring after Princeton failed to reach the March Madness Tournament.
Since Xaivian Lee had the opportunity to enter the NBA draft and is not taking it, he is likely transferring to improve his draft stock. One of the best ways to do that is to join a team that can reach March Madness next season. These are five possible landing spots for him.
Top 5 landing spots for Xaivian Lee in the transfer portal
#1 Yale
Xaivian Lee is already familiar with the Ivy League, and only one Ivy League team made March Madness this season, Yale. If Lee still wants to go to a prestigious academic school, Yale could be an option. The Bulldogs were a competitive team this tournament, losing 80-71 to No. 4 Texas A&M in the first round and adding Lee could help the team advance further next season.
#2 North Carolina
North Carolina is a more prestigious program but did not have a strong 2025 season, losing in the first round. The team struggled to score this season and with its leading scorer RJ Davis set to graduate, the team will be looking for scoring options in the transfer portal. Lee could be an interesting addition.
#3 Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt only had one player average more than 11 points per game this past season. That came back to bite the Commodores in the first round, and as a result, they will be looking for scoring in the transfer portal. Xaivian Lee is someone they can look at.
#4 Clemson
If Lee wants an opportunity to play for a more prestigious program, Clemson could be a fit. After losing as a five seed in the first round, the Tigers could be looking to make significant changes. If that is the case, it could be the perfect opportunity for Lee to earn a starting job in a Power Five program.
#5 Oklahoma
Similarly, Oklahoma did not have a great season, losing in the first round to No. 8 UConn. The team only had two players who scored more than 10 points per season, making Lee an appealing option in the portal.
