Xavier basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

It's a new day for Xavier basketball. A season ago, the Musketeers won 22 games and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 64. But coach Sean Miller headed to Texas and Richard Pitino is the new boss. Almost no returning punch returns for Xavier. A massive portal class should jump start the squad. Here's an early outlook.

Xavier basketball season preview for 2025-26

Virginia big man Anthony Robinson could be an impact player for Xavier in 2025-26. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Trending

Starting Lineup

Guard: Mier Panoam

A 6-foot-2 point guard who starred at North Dakota in the Summit League, Panoam is the likely starter who will run the offense. A year ago, he averaged 13.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He's only a career 23% 3-point shooter, so Panoam will likely make his impact on defense and faciliating the offense.

Guard: Malik Moore

A 6-foot-5 guard from Montana, Moore averaged 12.6 points per game last year for the Grizzlies. He also shot 41% from 3-point range, which should give a preview to his role with Xavier. An All-Big Sky pick a year ago, Moore has three years of college experience and should provide a capable perimter shooter for Richard Pitino and his team.

Forward: Tre Carroll

A 6-foot-7 forward from Florida Atlantic, Carroll is a big pick-up. He averaged 12.2 ppg and 5.2 boards per game last season. Carroll also connected on 39% for his 3-point attempts. He was the AAC Most Improved Player and won all-conference honors. With his upward trajectory, Carroll could be a star for Xavier in 2025-26.

Forward: Gabriel Pozzato

A 6-foot-7 Italian forward who played at Evansville, Pozzato is still something of basketball mystery. He averaged 14.9 points last season as a freshman, but it's worth wondering if he'll be ready for the increased athleticism of the Big East. Pozzato shot 32% from 3-point range and can be a solid wing forward or scrap down low.

Center: Anthony Robinson

A 6-foot-10 transfer from Virginia, Robinson saw only sparse minutes there. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in just over nine minutes per contest. He did shoot 72 percent, so he seems well acclamated in not forcing things on the offensive end of the floor. There are several options at this spot, but Robinson may have the highest upside.

Rotation players

Valpariaso guard All Wright will see some action. Big forwards Filip Borovicanin and Jovan Milicevic could see some action in a floor-stretching role. Big man Pape N'Diaye is a 7-foot addition from UNLV. Another 7-foot addition, freshman Kason Westphal could see some significant minutes.

Impact Players

With no returning players who saw significant minutes a season ago, there's something of a mystery here. Tre Carroll is perhaps the single player with the most obvious upside, but Panoam's ability to run the offense is likely the most significant indicator of the season to come.

What do you think of Xavier's squad for 2025-26? Share your take on the Musketeers below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here