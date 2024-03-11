“Ya'll just temp until Bronny leaves lol”: The college world has a funny reaction to $1 billion worth Lebron James’ blue outfit during USC vs Arizona

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was seen recently at a game of the USC Trojans men's basketball team. His son Bronny James plays for the Pac-12 school and surely LeBron's presence raised the spirits of the entire team, propelling them to an upset over the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats 78-65.

$1 billion worth LeBron James (according to Forbes), who is only behind Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in the list of the richest NBA players ever, was seen wearing a shade of blue that reminded more of rival school UCLA than USC. The Trojans played on this while also hyping up the presence of the King on the court.

Fans joked that LeBron would bleed Buckeyes red. While James didn't attend college, he's known to be a fan of Ohio State:

Some Trojans weren't as amused as the team's social media handle:

Other fans begged LeBron James not to do this during a game with the Bruins:

UCLA fans celebrated the hilarious moment:

Here are more reactions:

Bronny James 2023-24 season: Not NBA caliber yet, LeBron James should wait

While many theories have surfaced about Bronny James joining his father next season in the NBA, it would seem that the Lakers player will have to wait to turn this prospect into reality.

During what was probably USC's most important game of 2023-24, Bronny James only had five points, six rebounds, and an assist. That's slightly above some of his averages, with him averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game this regular season.