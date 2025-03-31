Yarden Garzon transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Indiana guard ft. Notre Dame

Indiana is losing its top scorer. It was reported on Monday that star guard Yarden Garzon has entered the transfer portal. Garzon spent the first three seasons of her college career with the Hoosiers and became the program's all-time leading 3-point shooter.

As a junior, Garzon averaged 14.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She contributed on both sides of the ball, averaging 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. The talented guard started in all 97 appearances at Indiana and made 220 3-pointers, a program record along with a program all-time best 42.6% 3-point percentage.

Now, Garzon will look to take her talents elsewhere for her senior season. Let's look at some possible landing spots for the guard.

Top 5 landing spots for Yarden Garzon

#1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame is a guard-heavy team that may be without one of its stars next season. Olivia Miles, who leads the team in assists with 5.8 and averages 15.4 ppg, is the No. 2 WNBA prospect.

Miles also has a year of college eligibility remaining if she chooses to use it. Following the Fighting Irish's loss to TCU in the Sweet 16, Miles said that she is still thinking about what she wants to do but is leaning toward the draft.

If Miles does indeed declare for the WNBA draft, Notre Dame will need a dynamic, experienced guard who can be a game-changer on both sides of the ball. Garzon meets these criteria.

Garzon puts up just one less ppg than Miles and has a nearly identical rebound average. Miles finds more success in assisting, but Garzon's 3.2 apg proves her ability as an admirable assist contributor. Miles puts up 0.1 more spg, but Garzon averages 0.4 more bpg.

Both guards are strong 3-point shooters, with their percentages from beyond the arc being almost the same. Miles shoots better from the field, but these two are similar players. Garzon could fill Miles' shoes nicely if the Notre Dame star declares for the draft.

#2. TCU Horned Frogs

TCU will be without both of its top two performing guards next season. Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner are both out of eligibility, leaving the Horned Frogs without a guard capable of contributing double-digit points. Garzon could be the solution.

Garzon averages fewer ppg than Van Lith and Conner but is still a reliable, high-scoring guard. Her 5.4 rpg outperforms both TCU guards. Van Lith and Conner out-assist Garzon, but Garzon averages more steals than the two Horned Frogs guards, and her 0.6 bpg equals Van Lith's value.

Garzon offers TCU a strong 3-point shooter, something the squad will need in Conner's absence, as the senior guard shoots a team second-best 45.5% from beyond the arc. The Indiana guard would be a good pick-up for TCU as the team moves forward without Van Lith and Conner.

#3. NC State Wolfpack

The Wolfpack will be on the hunt for high-scoring guards this offseason. All five of NC State's top scorers are guards, and three of them have exhausted their eligibility. The team, who fell to LSU in the Sweet 16, will need to find replacements for its star guards.

With Madison Hayes, Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers all gone, Garzon would be the top scorer on this squad. She would also be the top rebounder and assist leader, as well as the most efficient 3-point scorer.

NC State is an admirable team, making it to the Sweet 16 this season and the Final Four the year before. Playing for the Wolfpack could provide Garzon with the opportunity to play for a postseason contender, and the Indiana star could aid NC State in the absence of some of its top guards.

#4. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina is another ACC team that will need new star guards ahead of next season. The Tar Heels' top-scoring guards, Alyssa Ustby and Lexi Donarski are out of eligibility.

Garzon would be a great pick-up for UNC. Her 14.4 ppg would make her the top scorer for the team by a significant margin. Her rebound average is better than Donarski's, and her 3.2 apg outperforms both North Carolina guards.

The Hoosiers star is a better three-point shooter than either of the Tar Heels' guards, and she shoots better from the field than Donarski. Garzon would provide UNC with a star guard able to outperform the guards the team is losing in many stat categories.

#5. Auburn Tigers

Auburn's best guard, Taliah Scott, is entering the transfer portal. This is a big blow for the Tigers, as Scott was a dominant force for the team, averaging 20.3 ppg and 5.3 rpg. The guard was also a defensive contributor for Auburn, with 2.0 spg.

Garzon's 14.4 ppg doesn't live up to Scott's stat value, but the Indiana guard outrebounds and out-assists her. Like Scott, Garzon is a defensive contributor and a solid 3-point shooter.

However, Garzon may not want to go to Auburn if she is looking to be a part of a successful program. The Tigers went 12-18 this season to finish 14th in the SEC.

