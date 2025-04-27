"Year 2 leap is finna be insane": Fans get hyped for JuJu Watkins' teammate Kennedy Smith as USC resumes practice for new season

USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith is looking to expand her skillset to another level in the 2025-26 season. Her and her team suffered a heartbreak earlier on March 31 when they were outclassed by the UConn Huskies through a 14-point loss.
This defeat signalled their premature ending to the 2024-25 campaign, as they couldn't win this year's national championship despite being favorites.
It seems as though Smith is working as hard to bring the Trojans farther in her upcoming sophomore year. After all, the team's spitfire scorer in JuJu Watkins was ruled out for the majority of this year's national tournament back on March 24. This was a driving force in USC's elimination from March Madness, as Smith and Co. needed a full team.
On Saturday, April 26, the Trojans' social media team took it to their X account to upload a compilation of Smith working on her game. In the 30-second clip, Smith, along with other Trojans players, were seen working on their jumpers, but off the dribble and off the catch.
College basketball fans and spectators then went all over X to get hype over Smith and the work she put in recently for Lindsay Gottlieb's squad.
"Kennedy year 2 leap is finna be insane," one fan claimed.
"DEMON TIME," another fan exclaimed with an emoji.
"Kennedy Smith national player of the year szn incoming," another user said.
"Kendawg NPOY/DPOY season loading," a fan wrote.
Other users opted to share that they thought it was Watkins who was training in the reel instead of her teammate in Smith, as the two are deemed to look similar for quite some time now.
"Fully thought Ken was Juju in the thumbnail," one fan shared.
"I thought Kennedy was Juju for a second," another fan posted with crying emojis.
"Ken look like Ju soo badd," a fan detailed with a laughing emoji.
In her rookie stint of collegiate hoops, Smith averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 steals per contest for USC. She is looking to pump up the aforementioned numbers further during the next season later this year.
JuJu Watkins' full recovery could take nine to 14 months in total
Given that JuJu Watkins sustained a full ACL tear on her knee, the timetable for her return could range from nine months to as long as 14. This means that Watkins' first game back will be during the next season of college basketball. In the meantime, names like Kennedy Smith could step up in her place for now.
On her second year with the USC Trojans, Watkins dropped stellar averages of 23.9 markers, 6.8 boards, 3.4 dimes, 2.2 swipes and 1.8 blocks per game. The Trojans finished the campaign with an overall record of 31-4 and 17-1 during Big Ten conference play.
