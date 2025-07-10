“You guys just want a freaking story": When UConn HC Geno Auriemma fired back at critics over standout Nykesha Sales' 'staged shot'

Geno Auriemma will be entering his 41st season at UConn in the 2025-26 season. Over the years, he has had a few heated moments with reporters.

Ad

In February 1998, Auriemma fired back at critics after then-Huskies star Nykesha Sales was given a staged shot to set a school career scoring record.

“You guys just want a freaking story, and I gave you something to write about for two days,” Auriemma said during a conference call. “We’re feeding the fire. So let’s just get on with it.”

Ad

Trending

The story at the time made headlines since Sales was two points short of the then-UConn record when she ruptured her right Achilles’ tendon in the penultimate game of the regular season against Notre Dame. The injury seemingly ended her collegiate career.

However, in UConn's next game against Villanova, Sales was given an uncontested basket in a prearranged play to break the record. The layup helped Sales increase her points tally to 2,178, overtaking the Huskies' record set by Kerry Bascom. The Wildcats were also allowed an uncontested basket.

Ad

The Huskies went on to win the game in overtime, but the play drew controversy from some fans, pundits and the media. Nonetheless, Auriemma insisted that Sales' staged shot was a gesture of affection for the standout player.

Nykesha Sales won the national championship at UConn under Geno Auriemma in 1995

UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma - Source: Getty

Nykesha Sales played four seasons under Geno Auriemma at UConn. She won the national championship in 1995.

Ad

Sales went on to play nine seasons in the WNBA with the Orlando Miracle, who were later renamed as the Connecticut Sun before the 2003 season. Sales took the Sun to two WNBA finals but lost them both. She earned eight WNBA All-Star honors.

Following her playing career, Sales transitioned into a coach. She was hired by UCF as an assistant coach in 2016. In 2022, Sales joined Georgia as an assistant coach and is still with the team.

Meanwhile, Auriemma won his 12th national title at UConn last season. He will be aiming to build on his legacy and add another championship to his collection next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here