“You shine bright in every moment”: Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia, stepdad Ameen and BF Chris Hilton Jr gush over LSU star’s glamorous Met Gala 2025 look

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson stepped out in style at the 2025 Met Gala, and her loved ones are taking notice. Johnson attended the Met Gala on Monday wearing a Walter Collection dress with a soft glam makeup look done in partnership with Covergirl.

Ad

She shared photos from the event on Instagram Monday night with a witty caption.

"not the same girl you MET before ❤️#MetGala2025," Johnson's Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

Johnson's friends and family shared their reactions to her Met Gala look in the comments.

"JESUS!!🙏🏾 🖤Every new space you step into seems familar, like you've been there before. You shine bright in every moment, a true support star! 💫#FashionSpaceNow #SoProud #Flaujae #Big4," Johnson's mom Kai Brooks commented.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom shows support in her Instagram comments

"Omg🥲 [you're] so beautiful🩶🖤 #you #ate #flauless #beauty #at #its #finest," Johnson's step dad Ameen said.

Ad

Johnson's step dad reacts to her Met Gala look

"❤️❤️❤️," Johnson's boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. commented.

Ad

Chris Hilton Jr. shows love to girlfriend Flau'jae Johnson

Top brands also commented, hyping Johnson up.

Ad

"Putting the BEAUTIFUL in easy breezy beautiful👑💖," Covergirl said.

Covergirl praises Johnson's beautiful look

"I promise y'all ain't never MET a girl like BIG 4!!😍😍," Puma Hoops commented.

Ad

Puma Hoops comments on Johnson's Met Gala look

"👏🏾❤️," Uninterrupted commented.

Ad

Uninterrupted uses emojis to react to Johnson's Met Gala look

Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals

It's no surprise that Flau'jae Johnson attended the Met Gala and had a partnership with a notable brand like Covergirl. The LSU guard has been a trailblazer in the world of NIL. She is the highest-earning women's college basketball player with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3.

Ad

Despite this estimate of the value of her NIL deals, Johnson says she is worth much more.

“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said in an interview with New York Post Sports. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value."

Ad

Ad

Johnson has accumulated a large number of NIL deals, working with brands such as Powerade, JBL Audio and The Athlete's Foot. She also has a collaboration with three-on-three women's basketball league Unrivaled and owns equity in the company.

Along with her brand partnerships, Johnson has a thriving music career. She released a rap album named "Best of Both Worlds" in 2024 and dropped her first full-length R&B album, "Flau & B," earlier this year. The rapper averaged 81.9K monthly listeners on Spotify and often posts about her music on social media.

With her role as a star for LSU, her NIL deals, and her music career, Johnson stays busy. Her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala highlights how her hard work is paying off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here