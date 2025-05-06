“You shine bright in every moment”: Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia, stepdad Ameen and BF Chris Hilton Jr gush over LSU star’s glamorous Met Gala 2025 look

LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson stepped out in style at the 2025 Met Gala, and her loved ones are taking notice. Johnson attended the Met Gala on Monday wearing a Walter Collection dress with a soft glam makeup look done in partnership with Covergirl.
She shared photos from the event on Instagram Monday night with a witty caption.
"not the same girl you MET before ❤️#MetGala2025," Johnson's Instagram caption read.
Johnson's friends and family shared their reactions to her Met Gala look in the comments.
"JESUS!!🙏🏾 🖤Every new space you step into seems familar, like you've been there before. You shine bright in every moment, a true support star! 💫#FashionSpaceNow #SoProud #Flaujae #Big4," Johnson's mom Kai Brooks commented.
"Omg🥲 [you're] so beautiful🖤 #you #ate #flauless #beauty #at #its #finest," Johnson's step dad Ameen said.
"❤️❤️❤️," Johnson's boyfriend Chris Hilton Jr. commented.
Top brands also commented, hyping Johnson up.
"Putting the BEAUTIFUL in easy breezy beautiful👑💖," Covergirl said.
"I promise y'all ain't never MET a girl like BIG 4!!😍😍," Puma Hoops commented.
"👏🏾❤️," Uninterrupted commented.
Flau'jae Johnson's NIL deals
It's no surprise that Flau'jae Johnson attended the Met Gala and had a partnership with a notable brand like Covergirl. The LSU guard has been a trailblazer in the world of NIL. She is the highest-earning women's college basketball player with an NIL valuation of $1.5 million, according to On3.
Despite this estimate of the value of her NIL deals, Johnson says she is worth much more.
“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson said in an interview with New York Post Sports. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value."
Johnson has accumulated a large number of NIL deals, working with brands such as Powerade, JBL Audio and The Athlete's Foot. She also has a collaboration with three-on-three women's basketball league Unrivaled and owns equity in the company.
Along with her brand partnerships, Johnson has a thriving music career. She released a rap album named "Best of Both Worlds" in 2024 and dropped her first full-length R&B album, "Flau & B," earlier this year. The rapper averaged 81.9K monthly listeners on Spotify and often posts about her music on social media.
With her role as a star for LSU, her NIL deals, and her music career, Johnson stays busy. Her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala highlights how her hard work is paying off.
