"You do that, you make a big statement": When Tennessee legend Pat Summitt set a lofty goal for Candace Parker and co.

The 2006-07 Tennessee Lady Volunteers were one of the best women's basketball squads ever assembled in school history, with power forward Candace Parker leading the charge and the legendary Pat Summitt guiding them.

So it's a given for Summitt, who at that time had won more than 900 wins under her belt, to set lofty objectives for the Lady Volunteers. International sports program "Trans World Sport" had a chance to get inside the Tennessee pregame huddle with Summitt discussing their game plan against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

With the SEC regular season sweep on the line, the legendary coach motivated her players to give everything they've got to beat the Commodores and put every NCAA team on notice.

"You got a chance to do something haven't done in a while. What's that? Go undefeated in this conference and you do that, you make a big statement," Summitt said (Timestamp: 6:24).

"And you obviously lock up your No. 1 seed, which is a goal of ours (and) has been and we're 40 minutes away all right hopefully not 45," she added (Timestamp: 6:37).

The Lady Volunteers beat Vanderbilt 73-53 to go 14-0 in the SEC, win the regular season title and secure one of the No. 1 seeds in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Parker and the rest of the Lady Volunteers swept the knockout phase, beating Drake, Pittsburgh, Marist, Ole Miss, North Carolina and Rutgers to win their seventh national championship.

They successfully defended the title the following year and that was the last championship they've won, as Tennessee failed to get past the Elite Eight since then.

Tennessee parades deep, versatile roster for 2025-26 season

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers head into the 2025-26 women's basketball season with depth and versatility, assembling a mix of elite freshmen and high-caliber veterans who are ready to contend in the tough Southeastern Conference.

Kim Caldwell and her coaching staff signed up five freshmen and three transfers to reinforce the returning bunch, composed of Talaysia Cooper, Alyssa Latham, Ruby Whitehorn, Zee Speaman, Kaniya Boyd and Kaiya Winn.

Leading the freshmen corps are the Pauldo twins, Mia and Mya. A five-star prospect in the 2025 class, Mia Pauldo is a skilled on-ball defender with accurate 3-point sniping prowess.

Her twin, Mya, is expected to bring strength and downhill ability, as well as provide a key role on both ends of the court. First-year players Daniya Prawl, Lauren Hurst and Jaida Civil will bring size, athleticism and versatility to the Lady Volunteers' lineup.

Tennessee's transfers Nya Robertson, Janiah Barker and Jersey Wolfenbarger are also looking to contribute to the team this coming season.

The Lady Volunteers went 24-10 (8-8 in SEC) last season and made it through the Sweet Sixteen, where they lost to Texas.

