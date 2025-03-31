Zvonimir Ivisic transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Arkansas star ft. Alabama

Zvonimir Ivisic has entered the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row. The sophomore, who began his college career at Kentucky before transferring to Arkansas for this season, is re-entering the transfer portal.

This season, Ivisic appeared in 35 games and made 19 starts. The forward recorded 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and aided defensively with a team-best 1.9 blocks per game.

Ivisic is now looking to take his talent to a new school ahead of his junior season. Let's take a look at where he could end up.

Top 5 landing spots for Zvonimir Ivisic

#1, Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's March Madness run came to an end with a loss to Duke in the Elite Eight. Now, the Crimson Tide must look ahead to next season, when the team will be without star forward Grant Nelson.

Nelson, who spent the final two seasons of his college career at Alabama, was a crucial part of the squad's success. He led the team in rebounds, with 7.6, and blocks, with 1.2. The Crimson Tide will be looking for a forward with rebounding ability and defensive skills.

This is exactly the type of player Ivisic is. Although his 4.3 rpg doesn't live up to Nelson's stat value, it highlights his rebounding potential. Like Nelson, Ivisic finds blocking success, averaging 1.9 bpg as compared to Nelson's 1.2.

The Crimson Tide star puts up three more points per game than Ivisic and outshoots the Arkansas sophomore, but Ivisic finds much more shooting success from beyond the arc.

Nelson and Ivisic don't share the same stat lines, but they are similar players, and Alabama would be a good place for Ivisic to develop his skill set as he takes Nelson's place.

#2, Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks will be doing some major rebuilding this offseason. Kansas is losing many of its stars, including forward KJ Adams Jr. In the final season of his college career, Adams averaged 9.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 2.5 apg.

These stats are comparable to Ivisic's, who could likely reach the same levels with the right coaching. Ivisic also offers skills that Adams doesn't have. Adams isn't a 3-point shooter, while Ivisic shot 37.6% from beyond the arc this season. The Arkansas star is also a strong defender, averaging 1.9 bpg compared to Adams' 0.8 average.

Ivisic could be a solid addition to this Kansas squad in its rebuild.

#3, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan lacks a strong forward. The Wolverines are a guard-heavy squad but could add depth with a dynamic forward. Ivisic could fit right in.

The squad's highest scoring forward averages just 6.4 ppg, while Ivisic puts up 8.5. The sophomore's 4.3 rpg would make him the third-highest rebounder for Michigan. His 1.9 bpg would lead the Wolverines.

Ivisic could offer Michigan a forward able to contribute on both sides of the ball.

#4, Auburn Tigers

The Tigers are still dancing, but when their March Madness run comes to an end, they will have a forward issue to address. Johni Broome is Auburn's star forward and leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks, with 18.7, 10.9, and 2.1, respectively. Losing him will create a huge hole in the team's roster.

Ivisic has some of the skills that could make him successful for Auburn. His size is an advantage. He stands at 7-foot-2, four inches taller than Broome. Both forwards have defensive depth, with Ivisic averaging 1.9 bpg. The Arkansas star's point, rebound and assist values don't compare to Broome's, but he has two years of eligibility remaining to develop his skill set.

Ivisic would not be a perfect replacement for Broome but could be a possible fit on this Tigers team in the star's absence.

#5, Duke Blue Devils

Like Auburn, Duke will likely be without its star forward next season. Freshman Cooper Flagg, who leads the team in every major stat category except for blocks, is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. The Blue Devils lack another strong forward and will likely look to the transfer portal.

As is the issue with Ivisic going to Auburn, the Arkansas star is not the same type of player as Flagg, nor does he compare to his stat lines. Flagg outperforms Ivisic in every stat category except for blocks and three-point shooting. Ivisic puts up 0.6 more steals per game and shoots 0.2% better from beyond the arc.

Ivisic wouldn't exactly fill Flagg's shoes, but he could provide Duke with forward depth.

