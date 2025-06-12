"0-12," "Hardest schedule ever" - CFB fans roast Alabama's 2025 season opponents list for Kalen DeBoer's 2nd year

While Alabama fans were thrilled to see Kalen DeBoer take on the role of Crimson Tide coach to replace Nick Saban, the 2024 season didn't go as planned.
DeBoer and the Crimson Tide team finished with a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record. While it may not be considered a terrible season, their fans are used to greatness and nothing else.
Under Saban's dynasty, Alabama didn't have less than 10 wins in the last 16 years, and that became the standard of the program.
With DeBoer heading into his second season, fans will likely have a lot less patience, and it doesn't help that the Tide's schedule isn't the easiest one.
Alabama announced it on Wednesday, and fans did not seem hopeful about the campaign under DeBoer's guidance.
"This maybe bamas hardest schedule ever. And they just ain’t up to it anymore," one fan tweeted.
"0-12," a fan wrote.
"Loss, Loss, Loss …. Loss, Loss, Loss, Loss … Loss, Loss, Loss, Loss, LOSS," another fan wrote.
More fans expressed their frustration about the Tide's tough schedule.
"We have an SEC channel. However, we still have to pay espn subscription to see every game. This is unexceptable. The SEC should break away from Disney," one fan commented.
"Yeah , first time in 50 years I just can’t get excited about the new season after last season shit show. Got a bad feeling this year will be even worse. 6-6, 7-5 at best. If there is a bright spot, hopefully it will be DeFrauds last year," another fan wrote.
"The new SEC is nearly impossible to go perfect in.We surely lose 2-3 at least again," a fan tweeted.
Former Alabama star predicts Kalen DeBoer's second year with the program
Former Alabama running back Damien Harris secured two national championships during his time with the program. However, he doesn't see a natty written in the books for the Crimson Tide in 2025.
During an interview with CBS Sports, Harris shared that he thinks Alabama will have a similar year they had last season record-wise. He added that he feels the team will play better overall in 2025.
"If I have to be completely honest, I think record-wise it’s going to be similar to last year,” Harris said. “I think this team overall will play better. I think that we’ll have a more put-together display on the field offensively. Defensively, Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer, he can tighten some screws.”
Alabama will start the 2025 season against Mike Norvell's Florida State on Aug. 30.
