1 James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix Prediction and Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

James Madison Dukes are entering Saturday's game against Elon Phoenix as the new number one team in the FCS. James Madison took over the number one spot after the North Dakota State Bisons lost their first game on the back of winning 39 straight. The Dukes are coming off two strong performances to start the 2021 spring season.

Elon Phoenix are currently sitting at (1-1) with a hard fought 26-23 win over Davidson before dropping their second game against Gardner-Webb 42-20. Elon Phoenix are heading into another tough game against number one-ranked James Madison Dukes. Phoenix are looking to complete their first winning season since going (6-5) in 2018.

James Madison Dukes and Elon Phoenix are meeting for the first time this season and have one more meeting at the end of the 2021 spring season. Let's take a deeper look at the James Madison and Elon Phoenix game on Saturday.

#1 James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix Head-to-Head

Elon Phoenix

Since 1998, the James Madison Dukes have controlled the head-to-head record over Elon Phoenix. The Dukes won six straight games against Phoenix before dropping their first game during the 2018 season. James Madison has blown Elon out in every meeting but two.

This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams. James Madison Dukes have won all three trips to Elon. Elon's only win came on the road when they defeated James Madison Dukes 27-24.

#1 James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix Team News | FCS College Football

#1 James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes are being led by their redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson. The redshirt senior has completed 71% of his passes for 345 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Cole has big shoes to fill, replacing Ben DiNucci, who is now the back-up quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dukes are currently averaging 44 points in their first two games of the season. James Madison kicked off their 2021 spring season by shutting out Morehead State 52-0. They followed up that strong performance with a 36-16 victory over Robert Morris.

It was a wild week 2 of football, and the Dukes are the new #️⃣1️⃣ team in the #StatsPerformFCSTop25.



📰 https://t.co/bYQW7Uh81K#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/0EigzUSpAo — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) March 1, 2021

The James Madison Dukes defense has been in championship form in the first two games. James Madison's defense has only given up 16 points this season. They have forced five turnovers in two weeks against Morehead State and Robert Morris.

Elon Phoenix

Elon Phoenix

Elon Phoenix are led by head coach Tony Trisciani, who is entering his second season at Elon. Trisciani put together an overall record of (5-6) and went (2-2) against ranked opponents in 2019. Tony Trusciani has spent five seasons at Elon as a coach but has only spent one as their head coach.

The Phoenix are bringing back redshirt sophomore quarterback Joey Baughman. Baughman has completed 72% of his passes for 303 passing yards and one touchdown during the 2021 spring season. Elon Phoenix's starting quarterback has made a big contribution running the football. He has put together 120 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 22 carries this season.

Elon Phoenix have struggled on the defensive side during this young spring season. Their defense has given up 65 total points in two games this season. The Phoenix have struggled to stop opposing running backs, giving up 469 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns this season.

#1 James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix Projected Starters | FCS Football

#1 James Madison Dukes

QB: Cole Johnson

RB: Percy Agyei-Obese

WR: Kris Thornton, Scott Bracey, Kyndel Dean

TE: Drew Painter

Elon Phoenix

QB: Joey Baughman

RB: Jaylan Thomas

WR: Jackson Parham, Kortez Weeks, Bryson Daughtry

TE: Donovan Williams

#1 James Madison Dukes vs Elon Phoenix Prediction

James Madison Dukes are heading into their third game of the spring season as heavy favorites. Elon will have their hands full with the Dukes offense and defense coming at them. With the Dukes dominating in their first two weeks, the game against Elon Phoenix will not be much different. James Madison should walk away with a huge victory on Saturday against Elon.

Prediction: James Madison Dukes 52, Elon Phoenix 7