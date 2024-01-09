10 best CFP national championship memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of the Michigan vs Washington matchup

Michigan is set to take on Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night. The matchup between the two undefeated teams is highly anticipated within the college football landscape as fans wait to see the program that succeeds Georgia, which won the past two titles.
With the mood for the game getting intense among fans over the last couple of days, there's been a lot of banter flying around the social media space. This has become a culture within the landscape ahead of highly-rated games, and the national title game hasn't been left out.
Let's examine some of the top memes ahead of the national championship game.
Top 10 CFP national championship game memes
#1, Michigan fans remain hopeful
Michigan has been a dominant team throughout the season, deservingly securing a spot in the national championship game. However, the pressure is setting in, and fans are hopeful the Wolverines come out victorious.
#2, Wolverines fans see critics as toddlers
Michigan remains at the center of criticism ahead of the national championship game. However, the Wolverines fans believe their critics are crying foul and see them as a toddler who has no idea of what he is doing.
#3, Michigan football breaks it down
Michigan has shown dominance on the gridiron throughout this season, and this is what fans are expecting in the national title game.
#4, This means something
Michigan missed out on the last two championship games after losing to Georgia and TCU in the semifinals. Defeating to get into this one means a lot.
#5, Fans in Houston can wait
The matchup between Michigan and Washington is undoubtedly a huge one, and fans in Houston can't wait to see the contest get underway.
#6, Jim Harbaugh on his way out?
Jim Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor remains uncertain amid significant interest from the NFL. A section of fans believes he will be leaving after the title game.
#7, Potential title revoke for Michigan
Michigan has a good chance of claiming the national championship, but some fans believe the NCAA will eventually revoke the title due to the sign-stealing scandal.
#8, Washington has nothing of substance
Ahead of the championship game, Michigan fans hold the belief that Washington has nothing in its arsenal to defeat the Wolverines. This is despite the Huskies’ potent offense led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr.
#9, A prospective monk?
With Michigan considered the favorite for the game, fans have a solid belief that the Wolverines are getting the win. A fan has placed his job on the line to become a monk if Jim Harbaugh’s team fails to secure a win.
#10, Sign-stealing taunts are never-ending
Michigan has felt intense scrutiny from rival fans across the landscape since the sign-stealing investigation began. Ahead of the national championship game, fans aren't holding back in taunting the Wolverines.