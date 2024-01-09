10 best CFP national championship memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of the Michigan vs Washington matchup

Michigan is set to take on Washington in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night. The matchup between the two undefeated teams is highly anticipated within the college football landscape as fans wait to see the program that succeeds Georgia, which won the past two titles.

With the mood for the game getting intense among fans over the last couple of days, there's been a lot of banter flying around the social media space. This has become a culture within the landscape ahead of highly-rated games, and the national title game hasn't been left out.

Let's examine some of the top memes ahead of the national championship game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Top 10 CFP national championship game memes

#1, Michigan fans remain hopeful

Michigan has been a dominant team throughout the season, deservingly securing a spot in the national championship game. However, the pressure is setting in, and fans are hopeful the Wolverines come out victorious.

Expand Tweet

#2, Wolverines fans see critics as toddlers

Michigan remains at the center of criticism ahead of the national championship game. However, the Wolverines fans believe their critics are crying foul and see them as a toddler who has no idea of what he is doing.

Expand Tweet

#3, Michigan football breaks it down

Michigan has shown dominance on the gridiron throughout this season, and this is what fans are expecting in the national title game.

Expand Tweet

#4, This means something

Michigan missed out on the last two championship games after losing to Georgia and TCU in the semifinals. Defeating to get into this one means a lot.

Expand Tweet

#5, Fans in Houston can wait

The matchup between Michigan and Washington is undoubtedly a huge one, and fans in Houston can't wait to see the contest get underway.

Expand Tweet

#6, Jim Harbaugh on his way out?

Jim Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor remains uncertain amid significant interest from the NFL. A section of fans believes he will be leaving after the title game.

Expand Tweet

#7, Potential title revoke for Michigan

Michigan has a good chance of claiming the national championship, but some fans believe the NCAA will eventually revoke the title due to the sign-stealing scandal.

Expand Tweet

#8, Washington has nothing of substance

Ahead of the championship game, Michigan fans hold the belief that Washington has nothing in its arsenal to defeat the Wolverines. This is despite the Huskies’ potent offense led by Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr.

Expand Tweet

#9, A prospective monk?

With Michigan considered the favorite for the game, fans have a solid belief that the Wolverines are getting the win. A fan has placed his job on the line to become a monk if Jim Harbaugh’s team fails to secure a win.

Expand Tweet

#10, Sign-stealing taunts are never-ending

Michigan has felt intense scrutiny from rival fans across the landscape since the sign-stealing investigation began. Ahead of the national championship game, fans aren't holding back in taunting the Wolverines.

Expand Tweet